All aboard! Electric-powered, on-demand St. Helena Shuttle goes online

ST. HELENA — The Vine’s on-demand St. Helena Shuttle is now free — emissions-free and, at least until the end of 2022, free to ride.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s new electric bus serving St. Helena went into service on Sept. 22, one day after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Crane Park. A second electric bus is providing on-demand service within Yountville.

St. Helena’s bus has a monarch butterfly painted on the side and Yountville’s has a honeybee, highlighting the importance of pollinators and the role of electric buses in reducing emissions and addressing climate change.

“This is the collective dream that we have of moving forward and innovating,” St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said. “Napa County since the ‘50s has innovated worldwide in the wine industry. Now we can show we can innovate and be at the forefront of sustainability.”

After cutting the ribbon, representatives of the city, the NVTA, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and the Napa Valley Vintners hopped on the bus for a ride around town.

The shuttle has a range of 180 miles and takes four hours to charge. Like the old gas-powered shuttle, it’s available on demand and can pick up and drop off riders virtually anywhere they want within St. Helena.

Rides are free through the end of the year. Fares are ordinarily $1 for adults and 50 cents for children, students and seniors.

The Vine operates 74 buses. The NVTA’s goal is to go fully electric by 2030.