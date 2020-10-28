All but 12 Napa County customers had their power restored by Tuesday night

All but 12 Napa County customers out of the approximately 11,000 to lose their power Sunday during a safety shutoff have been restored, Pacific Gas & Electric said Wednesday morning.

Restoration began late Monday and accelerated on Tuesday as workers checked lines for damage following the late weekend Diablo winds, PG&E said.

The unlucky dozen awaiting electricity are mostly located on the Lake County Highway outside Calistoga in an area where repairs are being made, said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

"PG&E found extensive damage throughout the North Bay and we appreciate everyone's patience as we work to restore power safely and as quickly as possible," Contreras said.

The shutoff was intended to prevent winds from causing damage to electrical lines and igniting the tender-dry countryside. There were no new fires in Napa County during the shutoff.

Sustained winds of 54 mph were recorded in Napa County Sunday night, with a peak gust of 82 mph on Mount Hood which straddles the Sonoma/Napa line, PG&E said.

