Redwood Road slide Feb 27, 2019

An aerial view of the Feb. 27 mudslide on the 3500 block of Redwood Road.

 Napa County

Napa County announced that all roads that were closed due to storm damage have been reopened.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Napa River passed the 25-foot flood stage. The county shut down parts of Oakville Cross Road, Lodi Lane and Washington Street south of Yountville.

By that evening, a hillside in rural Redwood Road gave way after nearby Mount Veeder Road received a foot of raain over the past week. A resident's driveway and shed collapsed.

People traveling past the slide were forced to take a 15-mile detour. That part of the road has long been susceptible to mudslides, officials say.

