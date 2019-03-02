Napa County announced that all roads that were closed due to storm damage have been reopened.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Napa River passed the 25-foot flood stage. The county shut down parts of Oakville Cross Road, Lodi Lane and Washington Street south of Yountville.
By that evening, a hillside in rural Redwood Road gave way after nearby Mount Veeder Road received a foot of raain over the past week. A resident's driveway and shed collapsed.
People traveling past the slide were forced to take a 15-mile detour. That part of the road has long been susceptible to mudslides, officials say.