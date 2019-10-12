PG&E

Power has been restored to all Napa Valley residents who lost it last week, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

The first-of-its kind shutoff affected 32,500 PG&E customers in Napa County, as much as an estimated three-quarters of the population. More than 90 percent of those who lost power were restored by Friday evening and a PG&E spokesperson confirmed Saturday that all had been restored.

PG&E said it would not disclose whether any Napa County equipment was damaged during last week's heavy winds until it files a report with the California Public Utilities Commission.

