Occasional blasts from car horns and a minor sense of roadway confusion permeated the scene on Jefferson Street near downtown Napa on the first day of February, as drivers adjusted to the newly activated flashing yellow left-turn lights, with a few undoubtedly figuring out what exactly the signals mean right there, right then.

The reactions to the lights mirrored that of drivers who, in mid-January, encountered Napa County’s first set of yellow flashing left-turn signals at the Main Street and Lincoln Avenue intersection. Even if there was some apparent hesitancy from some about how to use the light, the drivers, for the most part, figured it out swiftly enough to not cause problems for the rows of vehicles traversing through the area.

The lights — which are new to Napa, but have long been seen in some other nearby cities, such as Santa Rosa — allow drivers to make left turns after yielding to traffic. Ed Moore, engineering assistant for the city’s Public Works Department, said they help with both the flow of traffic and traffic safety. He added that the activation of the lights has generally gone smoothly in Napa, with a positive response from the public.

There was, however, a roll-over traffic collision Friday night on Jefferson and Second streets that resulted in minor injuries, possibly caused by confusion about how the lights work. (Napa police believe the collision happened because the turning car didn’t yield to the new signal when turning left.)

But Moore said the city has made many efforts to make sure drivers know what to do when they encounter the signs. Even if people didn’t see information about how to react to the new lights before they were activated, Moore said, there are several prominent signs at the crossings to communicate how to react to the yellow flashing lights. (The signs will remain there for at least the next month, Moore noted.)

Napans should get used to the new lights, because more will likely be coming in the future. That would be alongside other traffic flow and safety upgrades like leading pedestrian intervals — which give pedestrians four seconds before a vehicle light turns green, reinforcing pedestrian rights of way over turning vehicles and enhancing visibility.

Moore said the lights were activated after the city installed the first phase of its Advanced Traffic Management System — which essentially feeds back traffic data to city computers to help improve traffic flow and safety in real time — in an area covering Jefferson Street from Third Street to Claremont Way.

According to Moore, the city is readying to go to bid on the second phase of the system, which would eventually lay the groundwork for more traffic measures in an area about three times the size — covering Redwood Road and Trancas Street, all of Soscol Avenue, and all of Lincoln Avenue.

(Moore noted that, to help improve traffic flow, Napa is working to synchronize traffic signals on those same streets, with new signal timings likely to go forward in March or April.)

One way the new system — and the upcoming addition to that system — helps the city’s traffic management is that city staff can now immediately tell when there are problems with traffic lights directly monitored by the system, Moore said.

“Last year’s project and now this upcoming project puts communication at the signal level, so that if it does go into red flash (forcing a four-way stop), we get a text message, we get an email, we know within seconds,” Moore said. “We don’t have to wait for the public to call in and tell us that. So we can be much more proactive, and our response time in being reactive is not reliant upon the public.”

But once the initial system is installed, that will lay the foundation for more leading pedestrian intervals, and then the city could then add the four-section traffic light heads needed to activate more flashing yellow arrow signals, along with other upgrades, Moore said.

The timing on when those upgrades happen will depend on the project budget, Moore added.

“When the project actually rolls out, we’re hoping that there is room in the budget to add a few more on the short-term versus planning for them in the long term,” Moore said.

Moore noted that work on Napa’s traffic light system coincides with other efforts to improve traffic safety, which have recently intensified after community members and groups — such as Slow Down Napa and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition — called on the city to improve traffic safety.

The Napa City Council even decided last week to include traffic safety as one of its five priorities in the upcoming 2023-25 budget. (How that will actually materialize into actual spending will be seen during the city’s development of that budget.)

Recent investments in traffic safety include, on the traffic enforcement side, the revival of Napa Police's Traffic Unit last year. Plans to improve traffic engineering have also gone ahead with the approval of the city’s first Local Roadway Safety Plan — which analyzes, and proposes solutions to, the city’s high-injury roads and intersections, and helps to bring in grant funding — and the ongoing effort to rewrite the city’s traffic calming guidelines.