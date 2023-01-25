Almost homeless? Napa RV dwellers face fewer and fewer choices for parking

Al Foshee bought his first recreational vehicle around 1998, by his recollection. Today, the Napan is on his third: a 1992 Tioga Montera, some 27 feet long.

It’s also Foshee’s full-time residence.

Without his RV, he’d be homeless, said Foshee, who is 66.

Yet it seems like no matter where he tries to park his RV home, he's not welcome.

Security guards ask him to leave parking lots. Shoppers stare. Others have thrown water bottles and rocks at his RV, "calling us 'tweakers and alcoholics.'”

“They just don’t like me because I’m homeless,” Foshee said.

Foshee explained how he's constantly driving from street to street, looking for a parking spot or parking lot to land for a few days. Unfortunately, Foshee’s RV keeps breaking down and he’s not always able to afford to fix it immediately. And if he remains parked for more than 72 hours on a public street, he’s at risk of being towed.

“We’re being harassed,” he said of hassling from Napa shopping center guards, employees, the police, business owners and people he referred to as NIMBY (not in my backyard) complainers.

Foshee has health conditions, relies on Social Security and part-time security work, and can’t afford to rent an apartment or home in Napa.

This past November and December, Foshee started speaking out about what one group of Napa RV dwellers is facing.

By day, the RV owners would regularly park at Kennedy Park in south Napa. Because the public park is closed at night, many of the RV owners would drive to local shopping centers, such as the South Napa Marketplace up Soscol Avenue, to park for the night.

Several months ago, security guards repeatedly approached several RVs in the Marketplace lot and told the RV dwellers they could not park overnight.

He understands that Napa is a tourist destination. Sure, “it looks bad” to visitors when they see homeless camps or people living in their cars or vehicles, Foshee acknowledged. “We have a homeless problem, but every city does.”

The NIMBYs “don’t want us around them,” Foshee said, but “we're not all addicts and alcoholics. Our problem is that we’re houseless.”

“We’ve been discriminated against,” claimed the Napan. He believes that security ignored those driving newer RVs, such as Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, who also park overnight.

“They didn’t touch them,” he said.

Houseless versus homeless

Foshee hasn’t always been “houseless,” as he put it.

He’s had traditional residences and a six-figure income before, Foshee recalled. He was married, had children, and worked for Napa County, Napa State Hospital, and in various school districts doing maintenance, engineering and custodial work.

“We had everything,” he said of his family.

But after his second wife died of breast cancer, “I got tired and I said, ‘I’ll do my own thing.’” And he became a full-time RV resident.

Today, RV life is something his care providers at OLE Health don't advocate. “I’m getting older and my doctors recommended that I get out” of the RV and into permanent housing, he said.

Staff members at Abode Services, which operates the South Napa Shelter and the South Napa Day Center, have “been trying to push me into the shelter, on Hartle Court in south Napa, said Foshee.

“That’s not going to work out,” Foshee insisted. “I can’t go to the shelter,” because he works part time as a security guard and has an unpredictable schedule. “Mine’s not a 9-to-5 type of job,” he said.

The shelter has requirements about using the facility such as leaving and entering. “They say they can work with me on it (but) I don’t think it’s going to work,” said Foshee.

He hears talk about limited resources, but wondered about help with permanent housing: "Why can’t they just put me up?”, he asked.

Or, he wondered, why not plow a field by the Napa River and create a parking area? “Why can’t they put us there temporarily, until they find housing for us?”

Foshee isn’t alone. He usually parks with another RV dweller, Deborah Waidtlow, and her partner.

“It may not be the nicest thing in the world but it’s our home,” Waidtlow said of her 1999 motor home, which is 37 feet long.

Waidtlow, who is 56, defended her circumstances. “This wasn’t something I had planned," she said. "At this time, this is where I am.”

She’s been in Napa for 25 years and currently works remotely as a commodities consultant.

“We stay to ourselves. We’re very quiet,” she said.

On top of that, Waidtlow’s partner, after recent surgery, had no other choice but to recover in the motor home — which lacks running water.

“I am doing my best to keep everything sanitary but it’s really hard,” she said. “I just don’t know what we’re going to do now.”

“The bottom line is, there’s nowhere to go.”

The worst news came on Jan. 16. Foshee explained that a third RV owner, Melvin Garfield, also used to park with Foshee and Waidtlow. But Foshee was told Garfield had died at a hospital. According to Foshee, Garfield was a veteran and about 72 years old.

The city responds

Molly Rattigan is the city of Napa’s point person on homelessness.

According to Rattigan, the city has received several complaints about RVs parking on city streets, particularly residential streets. “Some of the complaints are about parking (but) most are about behaviors like noise, leaving garbage behind, dumping waste in drains, etc.,” she said.

It can be hard to determine the source of the public complaints, said Rattigan.

City of Napa may use Motel 6 property for homeless housing if state funding comes through The city of Napa is planning to lease out Napa's Motel 6 to provide housing for encampment residents. The City Council approved a $15 million grant application on Tuesday, but not the plan itself.

While the municipal code does state that individuals cannot live in vehicles on city streets, federal case law related to homelessness supersedes that, she wrote. “If a vehicle is registered and moving to a new parking spot every 72 hours, the vehicle is complying, regardless of whether someone is living in the vehicle. There are overnight parking restrictions in city lots and parking garages, and private property owners have the right to decide what they will or won’t allow.”

Outreach and intervention teams (including Abode Services and Brandon Gardner, Napa Police's homeless outreach specialist) regularly visit areas where RVs park to offer and engage in services. In addition, “the same-day center (South Napa Shelter), housing navigation, case management, and sheltering services that are available to those living in encampments are available to those living in vehicles on city streets," said Rattigan. "Clients need to engage with the outreach team or visit the day center on Hartle Court to receive services.”

Rattigan reported that as of Jan. 19, there were more than 30 shelter beds available at both the South Napa Shelter and the seasonal winter shelter at the Napa Valley Expo.

“While I cannot comment on specific clients, I can say that the system has funds to pay for storage of items or RVs if a client chooses to access shelter," Rattigan said. "We have offered extensive services, shelter beds and RV storage to several clients within the last week. The client just needs to choose to engage.”

Other areas have created parking or camping programs on designated lots, but according to Rattigan, some of these jurisdictions have closed those programs due to extensive issues or cost.

“We have limited resources in our community and our focus is always on permanent housing options,” she said.

The South Napa Marketplace is managed by an affiliate of Kimco Realty.

“We certainly welcome everyone in the community to park in our lots while shopping or dining on site,” wrote Jennifer Maisch, vice president of marketing and communications at Kimco Realty.

Formerly homeless Napans get permanent housing These two Napans were homeless for years. Now they have their own studio apartments.

“However, like most shopping centers, we need to keep our parking lots available for our shoppers to use when visiting our retailers and restaurants. We do have rules and regulations posted at our property which include ‘no overnight parking.’ These regulations are in place for the safety and security of our tenants, customers and property.”

That doesn’t help Foshee or Waidtlow. And it’s certainly too late for Garfield.

The two most recently parked on Imperial Way and Jordan Lane in central Napa. But complaints seem to follow them.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to me,” said Foshee.

