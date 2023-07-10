Many Napans know of Alonso Corona from his role as president and chief executive of Greene’s Cleaners, a locally owned business first established in 1919 by the Greene family.

Corona and his family sold the business in 2021 and today, this Napan has taken on a new role: executive director of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

Why did you sell Greene’s Cleaners?

We were growing and we had investors lined up to invest in the business (but) every time my wife and I sat down, we (kept saying) we want to spend more time with the kids. So we posted the business for sale and the right buyer came through. It is still called Greene’s Cleaners.

Who is the new owner?

The new owner is an investor that is from the Bay Area. He actually bought multiple cleaners here in the valley. Essentially they're using our plant facility on Silverado Trail as the as the main hub for distribution for other dry cleaners in the area.

You're only 42. Were you looking to retire?

It wasn't really about retiring. I was (previously) on the board of directors for the Hispanic Chamber. Then after I sold (Greene’s) I came back on the board. Lee Miller had been the interim executive director for about six months. When the Hispanic Chamber executive director opportunity came up, I realized I found an opportunity to actually do something different that was really meaningful.

For those that aren’t familiar, what is the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce?

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is an organization that helps to foster economic growth and advocates for Hispanic-owned and Latino businesses. But not just businesses – my goal is to actually continue that to the community at large, the Hispanic population. A lot of the hotels, the wineries, the health care industry — about 80% of their staff — are Latino. So part of my mission is to help elevate those businesses by elevating their people.

When was the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce first created?

In 1978. It was inactive around the pandemic. This is our push back into it.

Why did you want to take this job?

I took this job because what I really enjoyed about the business in general was helping people. That's the part I actually miss as an employer. I really miss helping individuals with their problems and moving forward.

The Hispanic community is no longer the silent minority. They're soon to become the majority. And I don't want resources to be silent anymore. I want them to be out and about and visible.

Alonso, you said you are focusing on five specific areas within the community. Can you elaborate?

There are five things that the Hispanic community needs: health care, education, housing, immigration services and employment and career/job training.

Out of those five things, my goal is to really get focused on (members) that provide those services. My goal is to build these relationships.

Some people might wonder: don't we already have nonprofits that are doing this for our community?

Yes (but) they're all segmented resources. We are trying to bridge that gap, create sort of a collaborative effort and partnerships between all of them. I want the Hispanic Chamber to not only be the resource for the business community at large, but also for employees.

I'm not trying to replace any of the awesome organizations that already exist, other than we need to be a central resource to be able to advocate for the unrepresented people in the community.

How is the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce funded?

We're purely membership-funded. We are not funded by the government or any tax dollars. So it's really important for us to increase our membership.

How many members do you have?

We have about 430 in our contacts, but think there are about 93 active members — and that number has grown 20% in the last three months.

What do you attribute that increase to, Alonso?

Marketing. We’re hosting mixers on a regular basis again. We're putting on Lunch and Learns (and) providing value back to our membership. The word is getting out.

What do you say to people when they ask, “Why should I be a member?”

The value really is that we really understand who you employ. We really understand business. And as a business organization, our goal is to help you with your needs. Do you have accounting needs? Do you have marketing needs? Do you have insurance needs? Do you have health care needs? We're not an HR firm, but we really understand the people and their needs. And by helping the people, it's a win-win situation.

What do you say to people who ask, “Why should I join both my city chamber and the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce?”

The answer is because we understand the people, from the inside out. We are a board of business professionals. We're a board of immigrants. We have immigrant parents. We are board members who understand the immigrant struggle, but not only that is we're also business professionals, we’re attorneys or business owners or politicians.

What are some other initial plans for the NCHCC?

We don't have a physical office. We don't have any employees. So (one) goal is to have an office and to have at least two part-time staff.

But my very initial goal is to build memberships, and then focus on the things that are really important. Another goal overall is to partner with all the other Hispanic-centric (organizations), providing resources such as Puertas Abiertas, OLE Health, the Hispanic Network (and others). To create a close community of resources so it's not us against them.

I want to be able to be a central hub for all the resources. I'm also on the executive board of the Napa Chamber of Commerce, and I work really closely with (president and CEO) Jeri Hansen. She and I have been meeting on a regular basis and creating this really strong partnership. There are a lot of things the Napa Chamber can learn from the Hispanic Chamber and vice versa. That's the beauty of what I'm creating: really strong partnerships for all the organizations.

What’s your biggest challenge and biggest opportunity at the Hispanic Chamber?

The biggest challenge is membership.

The biggest opportunity is that I’m so new to the public sector. I know there are tax dollars that are available (or other grants). I think that identifying the resources that are available in the business community that the Hispanic Chamber can take advantage of and that can further perpetuate our mission: that's really my biggest opportunity.

I'm only two months into my role and I'm restructuring this organization from the inside out. I'll get there. I committed for one year to the organization. And I'm quickly realizing it's a three- to five-year plan. And I'm actually really happy with that.

What does membership cost?

We have a student and individual membership level at $100 a year. We have a bronze level for smaller-sized businesses at $350 a year. And mid-size businesses membership is $750 a year. And then we have the gold membership at $2,000 a year. And we also have a premier level for much larger businesses, which is $5,000 and above. All the membership levels are posted on our website, napacountyhcc.com.

How often does the Hispanic Chamber meet?

We have a mixer every month. We just partnered with Wine Down Media, PlumpJack Estate Winery, and several others like Nosh Napa (to support meetings). My goal is to bring the golf tournaments back, the gala back, and have a Día de los Muertos event back and possibly have a Mexican Independence Day (celebration). You can find the schedule online in our events tab.

Is your job as executive director a paid position?

Yes. I'm the only paid position in the Hispanic Chamber. I was hired specifically to restructure the organization, build it back up and really advocate for the organization.

How many hours a week are you scheduled to work?

Officially? For about 15 to 20 hours. But it's a lot more than that, because it's a labor of love. I'm very passionate about what I'm doing. And if they asked me to do it for free, I would actually do it for free. That's how passionate I am about it.

What is the best way to reach you, Alonso?

Use alonso@napacountyhcc.com or call 707-948-6005.

