An Alston Park visitor can explore five miles of trails at a leisurely pace and within a couple of hours encounter flat terrain, steep hills, expansive views and a small, secluded woods.
Start at the main Dry Creek Road entrance and parking lot near Trower Avenue. A short distance to the west is a plateau that can be reached with a brief climb. On top is a looping trail of less than a mile on flat ground where dogs can romp off-leash.
The city removed the remains of a plum orchard from this field in 2008. But the area still has a farming feel, with acres upon acres of privately owned vineyards visible beyond fences on three sides.
Hikers heading north will soon reach the hilly part of the park and a second Dry Creek Road entrance near Wine Country Avenue. Here are some inclines to get the pulse racing quicker.
Two steep hills near the second entrance provide good views of the city and the vineyards in Napa Valley between Napa and Yountville. One hill has a bench on top, the other a bench and a picnic table.
A hike further back into the park toward the city water tanks yields good views of the forested Maycacamas Mountains. Red-tailed hawks can sometimes be seen on the power lines. A white-tailed kite might hover overhead looking for rodents.
The westernmost part of the park has a sudden drop to a woodland area that is good place to see birds such as woodpeckers. Redwood Creek is just outside of park boundaries, though it can be seen and the sound of rushing water heard in the winter and spring.
The northernmost end of the park has two trails leading back to the second entrance. One goes along a tree-lined creek that, though smaller than Redwood Creek, carries water after storms. The other borders vineyards and includes one of the park’s steeper hills.
The lowlands at the bottom become a muddy bog during wet winters. This is the low spot of Alston where rainwater drains.
But Alston is a good place for a short trek even during the wettest of weather. Walkers can avoid mud by taking a narrow, paved road into the park from the second Dry Creek Road entrance near Wine Country Avenue.
The road leads about a third-of-a-mile uphill to the city water tanks. The trip is short-but-sweet, given the views of north Napa and southern Napa Valley.