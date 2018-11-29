The Alzheimer's Association is putting on its seventh annual Napa education conference, "Understanding memory Loss: Strategies for Success X."
The conference will be Friday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville.
Panelists will cover topics of interest to families, professional caregivers and loved ones with dementia.
Registration is $40 general, $75 for professionals who receive continuing education credits. The fee includes a continental breakfast and lunch.
To register: tinyurl.com/NVConf2018 or call 707-573-1210.