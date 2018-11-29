Try 1 month for 99¢
Alzheimers
Dreamstime

The Alzheimer's Association is putting on its seventh annual Napa education conference, "Understanding memory Loss: Strategies for Success X."

The conference will be Friday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville.

Panelists will cover topics of interest to families, professional caregivers and loved ones with dementia.

Registration is $40 general, $75 for professionals who receive continuing education credits. The fee includes a continental breakfast and lunch.

To register: tinyurl.com/NVConf2018 or call 707-573-1210.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.