Amanda Gibbs to serve as the Chief Probation Officer for Napa County

Amanda Gibbs has been appointed to serve as the Chief Probation Officer (CPO) for Napa County, replacing Julie Baptista who retired last month.
Gibbs’ appointment became effective Jan. 1, 2022. She was sworn in on the steps of the historic Napa County Courthouse on Jan. 18.
Prior to her appointment, she served as the assistant CPO for the Napa County Probation Department, where she has worked for over 20 years. Gibbs began her time with the Probation Department as an intern, shortly after graduating from California State University, Chico.
“Amanda’s qualifications, exemplary record of service, demonstrated history of collaboration, and leadership traits speak volumes,” said Presiding Judge Hon. Cynthia P. Smith of the Superior Court of Napa County. “We know she will serve this community with distinction.”
As CPO, Gibbs will oversee Adult Probation Services, Juvenile Probation Services, and the Juvenile Hall.
“I have every confidence that Amanda will continue to advance Napa County’s commitment to evidence-based services that are needed to change lives and create long-term safety in our communities,” said Ryan Gregory, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors.
Throughout her career, Gibbs has focused on bridging systems of care to better serve probation clients and enhance the sustainability of rehabilitative outcomes. “I am honored by the opportunity to lead a department dedicated to transforming the lives of people in our justice system,” said Gibbs.
“In probation, we cherish opportunities to see clients succeed after they have experienced hardship and challenges in life,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs lives in the City of Napa with her husband and two daughters.
