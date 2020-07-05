Amazon distribution center, Copart auto storage coming to American Canyon

An Amazon “last mile” distribution center that could be a finishing touch to the Napa Logistics Park and a Copart auto storage yard are to come to American Canyon’s industrial area.
Both projects appeared before the American Canyon Planning Commission in late June. Both won unanimous approval.
Napa Logistics Park is to have four warehouses totaling about 1.9 million square feet on 173 acres. A warehouse used by IKEA is built, a second is under construction and a building permit is being sought for a third.
Now comes a fourth building, a 201,950-square-foot warehouse to be built at 300 Boone Road south of Napa County Airport. The Planning Commission approved the design permit.
“This is actually going to be the final building in our business park,” said Ernie Knodel of Orchard Partners.
Then he introduced Planning Commissioners to the tenant – Amazon, the online shopping giant that sells everything from books to running shoes to coffee-makers.
“Basically, we call it the last mile delivery station,” said Marc de Bourbon, senior program manager for Amazon.
Someone in American Canyon might order a toaster, he said. That order will go to an Amazon center that is 1.5 million to 3 million square feet and has more than 30 million products. The toaster is pulled off a shelf and sealed in a box.
Next, the toaster goes to a sorting center of 400,000 to 900,000 square feet. Amazon uses algorithms to figure out the best delivery method, be it the U.S. Postal Service, UPS or Amazon Logistics.
If the answer is Amazon Logistics, then the toaster could come to the American Canyon warehouse-to-be. About 25 to 30 semi-trucks a day would bring in the shipped items, most between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.
At the American Canyon center, workers would load delivery vans and make deliveries to homes and businesses in the area. Bourbon talked of 250 to 280 vans which are operated by third parties.
“We do not release those vans all in one shot,” Bourbon said. “Starting at 10 a.m., running through about 10:30 a.m., we’ll send out our first wave, about 160 vans.”
Amazon doesn’t want to clog the streets, he said. Yard marshals point to vans to say who goes, so it’s not a free-for-all.
Amazon has 240 such “last mile” delivery stations in the nation, he said. He didn’t know the general service area for the planned American Canyon warehouse, but mentioned a 15-mile to 20- mile radius.
Commissioner Eric Altman suggested having some type of hire-local requirement for warehouse employees. Bourbon didn’t want to go that far, given the challenges in the COVID-19 world of holding a local job fair.
“I will tell you we will make every effort to hire American Canyon residents,” Bourbon said. “It’s in our best interest as well. We want people local and not having to travel and drive terribly far to get to our facility here ...(it) makes for happier employees.”
The commission decided to add a “best effort” local hiring condition.
This particular Napa Logistics Park warehouse was originally to be a million square feet. It was cut to about a fifth of that planned size, though Knodel said the potential remains to later expand to a million square feet.
Also during the meeting, the commission considered the Copart application.
Copart is an online auto auction company with more than 200 locations in 47 states. It chose 20 acres along Green Island Road in American Canyon to be the latest.
The company plans to store 3,000 vehicles for an average of 60 days each in an area screened by an eight-foot-high metal fence. It will remodel a 6,000-square-foot metal building onsite for offices, with the outside to be in the company colors of blue-and-gray.
Local attorney Tom Adams on behalf of Copart stressed that this is for storage only.
“No dismantling, fluid draining, crushing or modifications to vehicles,” he said.
American Canyon is rebuilding and widening much of Green Island Road, but not this stretch. The Copart yard-to-be is much nearer to the American Canyon wetlands than to Highway 29.
One neighbor said the road is already in bad shape in this area and Copart trucks used to transport the cars will only make things worse.
But American Canyon won't make Copart pay to rebuild about a half-mile of road. City officials said the cost is disproportionate to the project impacts. Copart will do such things as pay a traffic mitigation fee of about $182,000.
Copart was founded in Vallejo in 1982. For years it had its headquarters in Fairfield in a large building prominent from Interstate 80 before moving to Dallas, Texas in 2012.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
