An American Canyon man, 43, sexually assaulted a teenager at his home after convincing her to drink alcohol, police say.
American Canyon Police received word in the early hours of Sunday morning that a juvenile said she was sexually assaulted at a home in the city, according to a statement from the department. She left the Reedgrass Court home of Brian Rashad Sayles, and met up with a family member and law enforcement near the Walmart in American Canyon, police say.
Napa County Sheriff's detectives investigated and American Canyon police watched Sayles' home. Officers saw him drive away in a black Mercedes around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, pulled him over and arrested him on suspicion of five felony charges including rape, sexual battery, and oral copulation with force involving a minor younger than 16 years old.
Sayles was booked into the Napa County jail shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bail was set at $250,000.