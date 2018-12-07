A Vallejo man was arrested Thursday after someone saw him dump a stolen vehicle, hastily remove items from inside and take off in a white Infiniti, police say.
American Canyon police received a call at 4:30 p.m. Thursday from a worker in an industrial park in the north end of the city. The worker reportedly saw someone drop off the car, take items out and drive off, police said in a press release.
An officer confirmed it was stolen just as other officers located the Infiniti driving south on Highway 29, police said.
Officers, guns drawn, stopped the car and detained 31-year-old driver Alan Giltner and a passenger, who was later let go.
Stolen vehicle stops are high-risk because criminals who steal cars are often armed and they could end violently, Chief Oscar Ortiz said.
Giltner was found to have shaved Dodge and Toyota keys, a common auto burglary tool, Ortiz said.
The key used to operate the Infiniti did not belong to that car, he said. Officers found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, according to the statement.
The Nissan owner reported a Bluetooth stereo, wood grain steering wheel and a shifter knob missing. Those items were later recovered at the tow yard where the Infiniti was stored.
Giltner was arrested on suspicion of two felonies related to stealing a car and three misdemeanors related to driving without a license, and having burglary tools and meth.
He remained in custody as of Friday at 2 p.m.