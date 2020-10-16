AmCan police arrest man with gun

A report of suspicious activity at the Double Tree hotel in American Canyon resulted in police arresting a man who possessed a submachine gun.
American Canyon police went to the hotel on Highway 29 at 2 p.m. Thursday. A woman had suspicious injuries and a wall had been damaged. Police found a man who initially gave them false names, a police report said.
Officers eventually learned the man’s name is Javon Dickerson. He was on post-release community supervision from Solano County and had several felony probation violation warrants. Finally, he possessed a MAC-10 submachine gun, the report said.
The man injured himself against a wall to avoid going directly to jail. While at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center emergency room, he tried to escape, but officers caught him and re-handcuffed him, police said.
Police booked Javon Bryce Floyd Dickerson, 30, on the Solano County warrants. In addition, they booked him on suspicion of resisting arrest, giving false names while on probation and being a convicted felon possessing ammunition and a gun.
