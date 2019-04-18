A car drove at an American Canyon Police Department sergeant early Wednesday morning, beginning a pursuit that ended in Contra Costa County, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office received a call around 4 a.m. that someone may be trespassing on a lot in the 100 block of Camino Oruga, said spokesperson Henry Wofford.
Responding American Canyon officers and Sheriff's deputies heard a noise like cutting pipes, which suggested that catalytic converters were being removed, he said.
Shortly after, an American Canyon officer heard a car start. He had to jump out of the way when the vehicle came within 15 feet of him, Wofford said.
The officer began a pursuit. Meanwhile, a second person fled on foot into an adjacent parking lot.
Pleasant Hill resident Jason Michael Medina, 41, was apprehended there and arrested on suspicion of three felony charges related to grand theft, vandalism and conspiracy, according to Wofford and jail records. He was also arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, jail records show.
The pursuit took officers from the Sheriff's Office, American Canyon Police and California Highway Patrol east on Highway 12, south on Interstate 680, west on Highway 4 and onto surface streets in Contra Costa County. At times, the pursuit was moving as fast as 115 mph, Wofford said.
It ended after the driver got back onto Highway 4, driving the wrong way. Officers discontinued out of concern for the public's safety.
The driver was not identified, but appeared to be alone in the car, Wofford said. The investigation is ongoing, but anyone with information is asked to contact Napa Valley Crimestoppers by texting 274637 or visiting napavalleycrimestoppers.com.