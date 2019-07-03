An Oakland man with guns in his car was arrested Tuesday night after officers saw him do donuts and crash the car, police say.
American Canyon Police Department officers also believed the man had recently consumed cannabis, according to a statement emailed on Wednesday morning.
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, an American Canyon Police traffic officer tried to pull over a silver Acura that was doing donuts at the intersection of Highway 29 and Donaldson Way. The car continued to do donuts, but stopped and sped off southbound on the highway when another American Canyon Police car arrived, police say.
Marcus Cleo Walker, 29, tried to move from the fast lane to a turn line at Meadows Lane in Vallejo, but hit a large curb and lost control due to his fast rate of speed, police say. He crashed into the traffic signal light and disabled his car, police say.
Walker tried to run from the officers, eventually ran toward one and was tasered, police say. Officers say they believed he appeared to have recently used cannabis and was evaluated for impairment.
Officers searched his car and found a .40 and .45 caliber Glock pistol, several ounces of cannabis and $5,000 in cash, police say. They determined he was a felon and prohibited from having any guns.
Walker was arrested on suspicion of two felonies related to failing to yield to an officer and being a felon in possession of a gun, plus misdemeanors related to driving under the influence of cannabis, hit and run, resisting arrest, having a concealed gun and having cannabis for sale, police say.
He was booked into Napa County jail around 3 a.m. Wednesday.