An American Canyon man, 43, sexually assaulted a teenager at his home after convincing her to drink alcohol, police say.
American Canyon Police received word in the early hours of Sunday morning that a juvenile said she was sexually assaulted at a home in the city, according to a statement from the department. She left the Reedgrass Court home of Brian Rashad Sayles, and met up with a family member and law enforcement near the Walmart in American Canyon, police say.
Napa Sheriff's detectives investigated and American Canyon police watched Sayles' home. Officers saw him drive away in a black Mercedes around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, pulled him over and arrested him on suspicion of five felony charges including rape, sexual battery, and oral copulation with force involving a minor younger than 16 years old.
Sayles was booked into the Napa County jail shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bail was set at $250,000.