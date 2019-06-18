American Canyon Police stopped a Napa driver on Monday evening and found drugs and two pipe bombs in his car, police say.
A caller reported a reckless driver traveling south on Highway 29, in a Buick. An officer with a K9 found the car and noticed it had expired registration, police say.
The officer stopped the car on Highway 29, north of Rio Del Mar. Mavric, a Belgian Malinois trained to detect illegal drugs, indicated something was in the car, police say. The officer searched it and found meth and heroin, plus a pipe bomb and other explosives, police say.
Justin Chapman Fisher, 26, was arrested and the Sheriff's Department Hazardous Devices Team moved the vehicle to a nearby lot, police say. The team determined there were two pipe bombs inside the car, plus other explosive ingredients and materials that can be used to fashion a pipe bomb, police say.
Officers and Sheriff's Office detectives secured a warrant to search Fisher's home and did not find any evidence related to creating hazardous devices, police say.
Fisher was booked into Napa County jail shortly before midnight on suspicion of felony charges related to having a destructive device on a highway, possessing materials with the intent of manufacturing explosives and transporting a destructive device, jail records show.
He was also booked on suspicion of two misdemeanor charges of meth and heroin possession, plus a traffic infraction for driving an unregistered car, jail records show.
He was released around 2 a.m. after posting bail, according to American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz. His bail was set at $100,000, jail records show.