AmCan still going green despite hard economic times

American Canyon views borrowing $5.2 million to install solar panels and other energy savers at city facilities as a financial winner, even amid the COVID-19 economic meltdown.
ENGIE Services US will install energy-saving equipment at such places as the city's water treatment plant and Public Safety Building. The city will borrow money at 1.79 percent interest over 15 years and also use a $300,000 state grant.
Energy savings will cover the loan payments. When the loan from a Bank of America subsidiary is paid off after 15 years, money saved in the 30-year program will be money in the bank, city officials said.
“A very exciting project, frankly,” Mayor Leon Garcia said. “It’s one of those things where we’re investing now for a larger savings down the road. It makes economic sense to me.”
The City Council tackled the issue on Tuesday and on May 5.
“It’s basically a break-even proposition (for the life of the loan), except that we have a bunch of new stuff and we’re saving a bunch of energy and greenhouse gases,” City Manager Jason Holley said.
City Councilmember Kenneth Leary said perhaps the ENGIE contract for city facilities is just a beginning. Perhaps someday the city will be producing its own green electricity for residents.
The City Council in January 2018 authorized ENGIE – then called Op Terra – to look at the city’s energy needs for $26,000. ENGIE worked with the city on a proposal it presented to the City Council in October 2019.
ENGIE will install solar arrays at the water reclamation plant and water treatment plant and additional solar panels at the Public Safety Building. It will install LED lighting and smart thermostats at city hall, the senior center and other city buildings, replace aging mechanical equipment and install electric vehicle charging stations, among other things.
The Oakland-based firm will act as general contractor for the project. Construction is to begin this summer and take about a year to complete.
American Canyon spends about $535,000 in a year for electricity. The energy savings improvements would cut this to $134,000. The $401,000 in annual savings would cover the debt payments and program costs, a city report said.
Sustainable Napa County reviewed the deal for American Canyon. The nonprofit group posed various questions for the city to consider, among them whether the city is comfortable with the 4.5% annual inflation rate for conventional electricity used in savings assumptions.
The city in response called the 4.5% inflation expectation "fairly conservative."
Sustainable Napa County also noted American Canyon is looking at a “lease-to-buy” proposal that involves paying for the solar panels. The nonprofit in its report asked why the city doesn't have the option of a power purchase agreement.
Under a power purchase agreement, the customer doesn't lease or buy the panels. Instead, the solar company owns the panels and the customer buys electricity at an agreed-up rate.
Tulare County reported having a 25-year power purchase agreement with ENGIE for solar arrays.
But American Canyon didn't have that choice. The size of the American Canyon arrays is below the ENGIE threshold for power purchase agreements, ENGIE responded.
Suisun City in neighboring Solano County in November 2018 entered into a contract with ENGIE that appears to resemble the American Canyon deal. That council approved taking out a $6 million loan at up to 4.2 percent interest to pay for energy-saving projects.
Other customers listed by ENGIE include Benicia, Concord, San Jose, Solano Community College, Alameda County, Sacramento County and Santa Clara County.
Ninety percent of the labor on the ENGIE projects in American Canyon will be union labor, city officials said. Union leaders welcomed the energy-saving endeavor.
“I think it shows foresight and planning ahead and I do urge you to support this project,” Danny Bernardini of the Napa-Solano Building Trades told the council.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
