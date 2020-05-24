AmCan still going green despite hard economic times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Canyon views borrowing $5.2 million to install solar panels and other energy savers at city facilities as a financial winner, even amid the COVID-19 economic meltdown.

ENGIE Services US will install energy-saving equipment at such places as the city's water treatment plant and Public Safety Building. The city will borrow money at 1.79 percent interest over 15 years and also use a $300,000 state grant.

Energy savings will cover the loan payments. When the loan from a Bank of America subsidiary is paid off after 15 years, money saved in the 30-year program will be money in the bank, city officials said.

“A very exciting project, frankly,” Mayor Leon Garcia said. “It’s one of those things where we’re investing now for a larger savings down the road. It makes economic sense to me.”

The City Council tackled the issue on Tuesday and on May 5.

“It’s basically a break-even proposition (for the life of the loan), except that we have a bunch of new stuff and we’re saving a bunch of energy and greenhouse gases,” City Manager Jason Holley said.