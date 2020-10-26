AmCan wary of becoming Napa Valley's gas 'pit stop'

American Canyon wants to balance having enough gas stations against seeing its main drag of Highway 29 become a gasoline alley.
“We’re called the gateway to the Napa Valley,” resident Chris James told the city Planning Commission last week. “I don’t want us to become the gas station of Napa Valley.”
Planning Commissioner Eric Altman agreed.
“I do not want to see our community be, as someone else said, the pit stop for the valley,” he said.
The commission decided the city hasn’t reached the gas station saturation point. It unanimously approved a Circle K. The station will be along the west side of Highway 29 near Napa Junction Road, with the entrance from 112 Lombard Road.
Circle K will be the city’s fourth Highway 29 gas station. The bigger question is what reception four additional gas station requests might receive from the Planning Commission, if they move beyond the pre-application exploratory phase.
The prospect of having eight gas stations over a two-mile stretch of Highway 29 gave some commissioners pause.
Even the Circle K request generated questions. Napa Climate NOW noted American Canyon’s Broadway plan – this stretch of Highway 29 is called Broadway—seeks to turn an auto-orientated corridor into a residential-focused community.
“Does the community want and need a large gas station at that location or would it be better served by more shops and offices?” the group wrote to the Planning Commission.
Commissioner Tammy Wong said the Circle K will make five gas stations in 2.4 miles, counting a station in Vallejo. She suggested having offices on the property could create higher-paying jobs.
But Altman and Commission chairperson Andrew Goff described challenges to developing the site, given its size, shape and location. They didn’t see office development as a likely outcome.
“I just think for better or worse, a gas station at this site is probably the best use for this particular property,” Altman said.
The American Canyon Chamber of Commerce supported the Circle K project. The group said the gas station will create jobs and tax revenue, as well as generate business activity on the west side of Broadway.
In general, the project generated compliments from commissioners.
“I think it will bring good economic vitality and I think it will match the area and services that are adjacent to it,” Commissioner Tyrone Navarro said.
At the very least, Napa Climate NOW wanted Circle K to do such things as improve pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The Napa County Bicycle Coalition made a similar request.
Such concerns prompted the Planning Commission at an earlier meeting to continue the issue until last week. Circle K developers subsequently agreed to add such touches as bike lanes, additional bike racks and a walkway and decided to install a bike repair station.
“My firm and myself, we take pride in doing quality work and going above and beyond what we think our duty is,” Ross Hillesheim told commissioners at last week’s meeting.
Proposed gas stations along Highway 29 in American Canyon require a use permit to move to construction. Community Development Director Brent Cooper assured the commission that approving Circle K would set no precedent.
“Approving one gas station at one location doesn’t really commit the commission to approving another gas station at another location,” he said.
