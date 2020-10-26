AmCan wary of becoming Napa Valley's gas 'pit stop'

“Does the community want and need a large gas station at that location or would it be better served by more shops and offices?” the group wrote to the Planning Commission.

Commissioner Tammy Wong said the Circle K will make five gas stations in 2.4 miles, counting a station in Vallejo. She suggested having offices on the property could create higher-paying jobs.

But Altman and Commission chairperson Andrew Goff described challenges to developing the site, given its size, shape and location. They didn’t see office development as a likely outcome.

“I just think for better or worse, a gas station at this site is probably the best use for this particular property,” Altman said.

The American Canyon Chamber of Commerce supported the Circle K project. The group said the gas station will create jobs and tax revenue, as well as generate business activity on the west side of Broadway.

In general, the project generated compliments from commissioners.

“I think it will bring good economic vitality and I think it will match the area and services that are adjacent to it,” Commissioner Tyrone Navarro said.