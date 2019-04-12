An American Canyon woman and ex-nonprofit director was sentenced Thursday to spend six months in prison and pay more than $70,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to embezzling public dollars, the feds say.
Claudia Humphrey, 62, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley after admitting in September to trying to steal federal grant money as executive director of LIFT3 Support Group, a Fairfield nonprofit that offered shelter and services to victims of sex assault, and domestic and dating violence, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.
The Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women awarded grants to the organization in 2011 and 2012, and Humphrey transferred or was involved in transferred more than $270,000 of those funds into bank accounts she controlled, prosecutors said. More than $70,000 of that money went toward travel, shopping, payments to family members and more, according to the release.
Prosecutors argued she tried to interfere with an audit of LIFT3 by falsifying purchase documents to suggest computers were purchased, according to the release. She also falsified expense and time sheets.
Humphrey was ordered to begin serving her sentence on May 23.