American Canyon: 2 men arrested after hours at Pick-n-Pull

Two men were caught on a security camera at 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the Pick-n-Pull on Highway 29, American Canyon police reported.

The men had jumped the fence and were starting to steal automotive parts, Chief Oscar Ortiz said.

Police apprehended two 38-year-old men from Hayward: Dagoberto Madera and Jose Sainz. They were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal conspiracy.

