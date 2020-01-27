American Canyon is closer to getting a 102-room, four-story Home2 Suites by Hilton along Highway 29 that at 55-feet tall will be the city’s tallest building.
The Planning Commission last Thursday approved the design permit sought by Napa Valley Hospitality, LLC. The hotel is to be located on 2 acres at 3850 Broadway/Highway 29, the site of the now-gone Strawberry Patch fruit stand.
American Canyon officials and the developers said they strove to give the planned hotel building somewhat of an American Canyon stamp while staying within the parameters of the Home2 Suites brand.
Home2 Suites is to have what a city report called “modern” architecture. A depiction shows a rectangular, red-and-gray building with a stone veneer on the first floor and a dark gray tower.
Mark Stumm of Noble Hospitality, Inc. said that Hilton has a prototype design, but also appreciates the local nature of design characteristics. His group went back and forth with American Canyon getting input on the hotel’s look.
“Each time, though, we had to get it vetted with Hilton, so it met their approval. We prefer the look over the prototype, by the way,” Stumm told the Planning Commission.
Resident Chris James expressed concern that the hotel from Highway 29 might look like a big-box store.
The building won't be as boxy as one might think because of such things as column elements, push-back elements and shadow lines, said David Bieberly of Bieberly Architects.
“We worked hard with staff to dress (the prototype) up,” Bieberly said. “We do hotels all over the country and this is probably one of the finer hotels that we’ve done, with input of your staff, just (to) make sure we’re conscious of making it look good for the community.”
Subtle design differences make a big difference, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Commission chairman Andrew Goff asked if the hotel can have an American Canyon feel with such possible touches as something in the lobby portraying the area's natural beauty.
Stumm said the task would be to do so without distorting the Home2 Suites brand. The significance of the brand is very important to Hilton, he said.
“At four stories, I think you know you will become the tallest building in town," Commissioner Eric Altman told developers. "One of my concerns has always been light pollution.”
Uplighting will primarily be used to accent the building and some trees, Stumm said. The tower will be accented to the top. The primary source of illumination will be parking poles projecting light downward.
Commissioner Tammy Wong asked if the city's tallest building might pose a bird strike problem with its high-story windows. Stumm didn't know.
Home2 Suites “is a hotel concept that is designed to appeal to extended stay and more traditional transient travelers alike,” the project application stated. Rooms will have studio kitchens with refrigerators, microwaves and dishwashers.
The hotel is to include a salt water pool and spa. It is to serve a free buffet breakfast but will not have a restaurant. Guests will be encouraged to go to local restaurants for lunch and dinner, the application said.
Home2 Suites is to have 105 parking spaces, short of the 112 required by city code. A letter from Hilton noted the lack of a restaurant and significant meeting space.
Existing American Canyon hotels are Fairfield Suites, Holiday Inn Express and Doubletree.
News of the planned Home2 Suites surfaced in 2018. That’s when Napa Valley Hospitality sought and received a zoning change on the land to allow the hotel to be four stories.