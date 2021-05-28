American Canyon approves affordable housing project

“There’s very, very high demand,” she said.

Altman was concerned that Lemos Pointe apartments might rent to people who are from areas far from American Canyon and Napa County.

“Is it possible to do something like a best-faith effort for housing locals first?” Altman said.

Alexander said The Pacific Companies typically works with local housing authorities, which usually have long waiting lists. Residents must go through such things as credit checks, reference checks and income checks to make sure they qualify for the affordable units.

“We try to prioritize people who are working and living in the surrounding areas, as opposed to taking somebody, for example, from up in Sacramento,” Alexander said.

The median income in Napa County for a family of four is $85,000. Lemos Pointe is to have 19 units affordable for those making 30% of median income, 28 for 40%, 75 for 50%, 62 for 60% and two managers units, city officials said.

Lemos Pointe will use modular construction. Buildings will be built at the Autovol factory in Boise, Idaho even as the site is being graded, then shipped to California. Another project was craned in place in 18 days, developers said.