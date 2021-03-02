American Canyon approves another wine warehouse, with bike trail extension to Napa

The warehouse could be used for other storage and distribution purposes, Thompson said. But he didn’t foresee the Napa County wine industry and its players evaporating because of climate change.

“They’re not going to go away,” he said. “They’re going to morph. They’re going to replant for different varieties to take care of higher temperatures, etc.”

Under state law, Stravinski Development must show it can reduce anticipated vehicle miles traveled. It will fill in an 800-foot gap in the bike path between the residential Wetlands Edge neighborhood and the industrial area to meet that requirement.

Resident Barry Christian told the commission during public comments that the new path section will help people bike between American Canyon and the city of Napa without using Highway 29. Bikers on Highway 29 must endure broken pavement with vehicles speeding by only an arm’s-length away, he said.

“It’s going to be transportation and recreation and I think it’s important,” Christian said.

The bike path segment alone won’t complete a non-Highway 29 biking connection between the two cities. Another key component is American Canyon’s plans to build the last Devlin Road segment with a Napa Valley Vine Trail path starting this year.