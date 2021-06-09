American Canyon asking customers to curb water use

American Canyon wants residents to take showers of less than five minutes, water their yards less and take other steps to cut water use by 10%.

The City Council last week declared a stage one drought emergency. It wants residents and businesses to become even bigger water-savers.

“We really need the support of the community in scaling back our demand this year,” City Manager Jason Holley said.

The stage one drought emergency calls for voluntary conservation to reach the 10% goal. If the city at some point moved to subsequent emergency stages, it would require mandatory conservation.

American Canyon as a whole uses about 2,884 acre feet of water annually. Its allocations this year are 1,032 acre-feet short of that mark. And, while city officials said the city can buy additional supplies to fill the gap, there’s no room for error.

If the city conservation actions result in 10% savings, the city would cut about 288 acre feet from the total it needs for the year.