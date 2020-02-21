American Canyon assesses present, looks to future

The city is the most ethnically diverse city in Napa County, Garcia said. The population is about 35% Asians, 27% Hispanic, and just over 23% Caucasian. Nearly 8% of the population is African American and 6.6% are “other,” according to the booklet.

General Fund revenues top $68 million, with expenditures from all sources nearing $73 million, with the largest chunk – nearly $31 million – going to capital projects. Some $14 million is being spent on Public Works, with more than $7 million going to public safety.

The booklet shows there were 66 emergency fire calls in 2019; down from 74 in the preceding two years. The vast majority of these calls were for rescues and emergency medical.

There were more than 18,000 police calls for service in 2019, some 300 fewer than 2018, which was several hundred higher than the year before. There were 561 arrests last year, up from 509 in 2018. There were significantly fewer collisions on Highway 29 last year (58), than in any of the previous three years (80, 78, and 62, respectively).

Last year was the fourth in a row in which no homicides were reported in American Canyon, though there were 568 major crimes reported, including six rapes, six robberies and 130 assaults.

Holley went over some of the major infrastructure improvements undertaken in 2019, including Green Island Road, American Canyon Road and Devlin Road. He said progress is expected to be made in coming years on the Broadway District Specific Plan and the Watson Ranch Specific Plan. The latter includes the repurposing of the former basalt and cement plant, which will become the Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens.

