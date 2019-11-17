AMERICAN CANYON -- Newell Open Space Preserve in American Canyon is poised for a comeback of sorts – call it the Newell renewal - after an early October wildfire scorched close to half of its 640 acres.
That’s the same fire that blackened the hills east of the city and rattled nerves by burning to the edge of a neighborhood. It burned 526 acres overall.
Newell preserve had an estimated 250 acres to 300 acres burn. The hiking-and-biking area that is owned by American Canyon and borders the city has been closed ever since.
The fire burned two plastic culverts under a trail, with one beginning to collapse. Replacement work should begin next week and be finished by the end of the month, Parks and Recreation Director Creighton Wright said.
Then a partially blackened Newell should reopen to the public on Black Friday.
American Canyon before the fire had scheduled a public outing at the preserve on Nov. 29, known in the shopping world as Black Friday. Wright said the fire has given a new twist to the marketing for the event, given Newell's blackened appearance.
People who come to Newell once it reopens will see a new-look Newell.
“I’d still say it’s pleasant out there,” Wright said. “It is a different experience out there for sure, until we get rain and the grasses and everything starts greening back.”
Parts of Skyline Wilderness Park near the city of Napa burned during the Atlas fire of October 2017. Winter rains soon had these areas green again, except for charred trees.
The Black Friday outing at Newell preserve is to include a fire ecologist to explain how the land will regenerate, Wright said. A two-mile and five-mile hike are to begin at 10 a.m. at the preserve, 7000 Newell Drive.
City officials didn’t view the partial burning of Newell as being a problem. This natural California landscape experiences wildfires and vegetation is adapted to these conditions.
Wright on Thursday evening led the city’s Parks and Community Services Commission on a tour of the property. Commissioners departed at 4:45 p.m. for a drive along a dirt road about a mile into the preserve as the sun set.
“The blackberries have burned basically to the ground,” Wright said as the commission passed a blackened creek.
He used to think the creek was much wider, Wright said. With the blackberries and other vegetation gone, the creek channel is revealed as being a few feet wide.
“It does give a totally different perspective,” he said.
Even the bulk of Newell that didn’t burn experienced some changes. The old barn on the property now sports a pink roof because of fire retardant. A couple of spots along the creek were cleared by fire crews seeking to move equipment.
Winter rains can bring mudslides to fire-ravaged hillsides. Wright said experts have looked at the Newell preserve and concluded that only a super-heavy storm would be cause for concern.
These hillsides are already prone to slides. The sliding might be a little bit more this year, Wright said.
But people won’t be hiking and biking in Newell by the time that occurs. Once the rains start, the preserve will close for the winter, Wright said. That’s not because of the fire, but because of recent work on trails that needs to cure.
The Newell property has burned before. For example, the Watson fire in September 1961 swept through the American Canyon area, threatening homes, the Crescent drive-in theater and wrecking yard and consuming 1,800 acres.
The Watson fire could have been far worse. Workers were building Interstate 80/American Canyon Road interchange and used bulldozers to create a firebreak around a dynamite cache.