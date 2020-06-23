American Canyon balances budget with furloughs in face of coronavirus

Among the budget cuts is the elimination of the vacant aquatics manager position and recreation programs canceled because of the pandemic. The city previously laid off 53 part-time recreation instructors.

Interim Finance Director Tracy Vesely told the City Council that the budget does such things as reduce non-essential training, travel and overtime.

The furloughs and employee concessions will save $530,000, a city report said. Employees represented by Teamsters Local #315 secured another year on their labor contract.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset and we appreciate their willingness to help stabilize the city’s fiscal future during these deeply uncertain times,” Holley said.

A resident during public comments asked if employees from the city manager on down would take furlough days. Holley answered in the affirmative.

The city closure days because of the furloughs will be July 31, Aug. 3, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 3, Nov. 23-25, Dec. 21-23, Dec. 29-31, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, April 1-2, April 5 and May 28.

American Canyon will use $653,000 in unassigned savings to help balance the general fund budget. But it still has $7.6 million in savings for emergencies, capital projects and economic development.

Vesely said many of the budget solutions are one-time measures and deferments. She gave the City Council a schedule for monitoring expenses and revenues as the fiscal year moves along.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

