American Canyon balances budget with furloughs in face of coronavirus
Local government

American Canyon balances budget with furloughs in face of coronavirus

American Canyon sign
Rachel Raskin-Zrihen

American Canyons’s $68.4 million COVID-19 era, cost-cutting budget includes 20 unpaid furlough days for employees.

An almost 20% reduction in sales and hotel tax revenues amid the pandemic recession posed one challenge. Rising salaries, insurance, retirement premiums and other expenses posed another, threatening a structural deficit apart from the pandemic.

The City Council unanimously passed a budget earlier this month for what City Manager Jason Holley called “extraordinarily difficult times.” The 2020-21 budget is for the fiscal year from July 1 through June 30.

“We’ve had to make cuts, but the city is in OK financial shape,” Vice Mayor David Oro said after the vote.

The $68.4 million budget includes a variety of funds that are spent in certain ways. For example, the water enterprise fund uses water bills paid by residents for water services. This revenue can’t be used to subsidize other city expenses.

For the City Council, the primary focus was on the $20.5 million general fund. This is money coming from sales tax, property tax, the hotel tax and other sources that the council allots for services such as police, parks, fire and planning.

A few weeks ago, the city faced a $4.1 million general fund shortfall. Since America Canyon can’t print money as can the federal government, it had to reach a balance.

Among the budget cuts is the elimination of the vacant aquatics manager position and recreation programs canceled because of the pandemic. The city previously laid off 53 part-time recreation instructors.

Interim Finance Director Tracy Vesely told the City Council that the budget does such things as reduce non-essential training, travel and overtime.

The furloughs and employee concessions will save $530,000, a city report said. Employees represented by Teamsters Local #315 secured another year on their labor contract.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset and we appreciate their willingness to help stabilize the city’s fiscal future during these deeply uncertain times,” Holley said.

A resident during public comments asked if employees from the city manager on down would take furlough days. Holley answered in the affirmative.

The city closure days because of the furloughs will be July 31, Aug. 3, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 3, Nov. 23-25, Dec. 21-23, Dec. 29-31, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, April 1-2, April 5 and May 28.

American Canyon will use $653,000 in unassigned savings to help balance the general fund budget. But it still has $7.6 million in savings for emergencies, capital projects and economic development.

Vesely said many of the budget solutions are one-time measures and deferments. She gave the City Council a schedule for monitoring expenses and revenues as the fiscal year moves along.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

