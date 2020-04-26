American Canyon 'builds a better mousetrap' to operate more efficiently

Contractors who work in the city are reportedly pleased with the changes, said Building Permit Technician Taresa Geilfuss.

“I’m working 100% from home, now, and I’m hearing a lot of positive things about doing things electronically,” she said. “Over-the-counter permits, for instance --- we only have to call the contractors for payment, and it saves them time. Also, plan reviews usually take going to two or three different departments, where now that they’re electronic, we can notify reviewers who can get them done without having to wait for mail or in-person deliveries, and it saves days and a lot of paper and thousands of dollars in printing fees.

"Only the final plans need to be printed now. We’re getting positive feedback, especially from people who would normally come in with armfuls of plans.”

The system is not perfect and there are still some minor bugs – mostly with software -- that need to be worked out, officials said.

For those who are technically challenged or prefer do conduct their city business in person, staff will still answer the phone, and can input information for them, Kansanback said. And some of the old City Hall functions will likely return, Holley said.