American Canyon 'builds a better mousetrap' to operate more efficiently

AMERICAN CANYON -- It’s been a month since American Canyon City Hall went “virtual,” and it’s working so well, some of it might stay that way, even after the coronavirus shelter at home order is lifted, officials said.
American Canyon is collaborating with the City of Napa on ways to increase efficiency, as well, according to a Napa city spokeswoman during a virtual interview last week.
American Canyon and Napa officials met virtually April 17 for that purpose, said City of Napa’s Public Information Officer Jaina French. Napa officials have been scrambling to find cost-cutting measures as the city faces a roughly $30 million revenue loss between now and June 2021 due to coronavirus.
“Public Works and Community Development already are in contact with American Canyon so we can collaborate. We might not offer exactly the same services, but collaboration is already under way,” she said.
American Canyon City Manager Jason Holley said city officials value the ongoing “collaborative relationships” developing between American Canyon and the City and County of Napa.
“It’s about continuously improving and also it’s a response to the pandemic, to keep things going, and doing it in a different way,” he said. “We’ll get through this together.”
American Canyon officials were already working on ways to streamline the delivery of various city services before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and forced the process into high gear, said spokeswoman Jen Kansanback and Jon Barilone of the consulting firm of Tripepi Smith & Associates.
“The pandemic has been the catalyst for making things work (faster), but it’s been in the process for more than two years,” Barilone said, adding that certain functions that can’t be done remotely, like most Public Works projects, will continue to be done in person.
Holley agreed that the international health crisis that has driven people to shelter at home, triggered the need to speed up the process of creating a “virtual City Hall.”
“We wanted to be able to continue to deliver services, but in a different way,” Holley said. “Now, almost all of the processes someone might come down to City Hall in person to do, can be done in our virtual City Hall.”
For instance, days have been shaved off the time and trouble it takes to get a building permit in the city, he said.
“Applications can be submitted electronically, as digital versions of all our forms have been made,” Holley said.
“And these can be routed to wherever the appropriate city staff person happens to be,” Kansanback said, thus reducing mis-routed paperwork, as well as the amount of actual paper used.
Another advantage is not having to transport loads of paper documents, American Canyon Community Development Director Brent Cooper said.
“No more printing paper, making copies … the whole system works better, faster and with less greenhouse gas emissions,” he said. “There’s no technical reason that paper is better.”
The digital forms and documents are automatically filed in the city’s library system, so, they can be found later, if needed, Holley said.
“We always had utility services available online, but now more people know that everything is online now,” Holley said. “In person is less convenient for everyone now, and this will likely stay true. We’re working with DocuSign – which was approved two weeks ago by the City Council -- and I signed my first DocuSign document (Monday).”
Holley said it’s doubtful that the more efficient, more digital-based City Hall will wind up costing jobs.
“We are already a lean organization, and we don’t have extra staff,” he said. “There’s a lot of plans for the future and a lot of work to do. This is a process improvement.”
Cooper said paper plans were having to be digitized daily, and “now they’re digital to begin with. This frees up our employees’ time from doing low-level jobs like copying, and allows them to expand their skills to do jobs that are more valuable to the community”
Contractors who work in the city are reportedly pleased with the changes, said Building Permit Technician Taresa Geilfuss.
“I’m working 100% from home, now, and I’m hearing a lot of positive things about doing things electronically,” she said. “Over-the-counter permits, for instance --- we only have to call the contractors for payment, and it saves them time. Also, plan reviews usually take going to two or three different departments, where now that they’re electronic, we can notify reviewers who can get them done without having to wait for mail or in-person deliveries, and it saves days and a lot of paper and thousands of dollars in printing fees.
"Only the final plans need to be printed now. We’re getting positive feedback, especially from people who would normally come in with armfuls of plans.”
The system is not perfect and there are still some minor bugs – mostly with software -- that need to be worked out, officials said.
For those who are technically challenged or prefer do conduct their city business in person, staff will still answer the phone, and can input information for them, Kansanback said. And some of the old City Hall functions will likely return, Holley said.
“City Council meetings will go back to being in person again when this is over, and will be recognizable,” he said.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.