American Canyon business ordered to pay back wages after federal investigation

A federal investigation has recovered $315,536 in back wages for 158 workers of an American Canyon home care agency where the owner and CEO unlawfully required hourly employees who earned significant overtime to sign an agreement to be paid straight time for up to 160 hours per pay period.
A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation determined that American Canyon business A Bright Future Inc. violated overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by failing to pay the affected workers for all hours worked in excess of 40 hours in a workweek and by paying straight time for all hours of work, including overtime.
The division also cited A Bright Future’s owner and CEO Max Konan for requiring workers to defer their overtime wages, also an FLSA violation.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
In addition, the home care agency violated federal recordkeeping provisions when they failed to count workers’ hours funded and paid by the State of California’s In-Home Supportive Services program as hours worked.
People are also reading…
The investigation led to the division’s recovery of $315,536 in back wages for the workers who provide in-home care, day program and transportation services to people with disabilities.
“The services home care workers provide are vital to the people whose quality of life depends on them – people with disabilities and their families,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Susana Blanco in San Jose.
“Our investigation enabled us to help essential workers in an industry where our investigations find wage theft is all-too-common, and allowed us to put an average of nearly $2,000 into the pockets of each of the affected workers at A Bright Future Inc.”
According to its website, "A Bright Future, Inc. is a private organization ... specializing in providing services to adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Northern California."
Since 2017, the Wage and Hour Division completed more than 5,000 investigations of nursing care facilities, home health facilities, and child day care facilities. These investigations recovered more than $200 million in back wages for employees.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.