American Canyon calls for 20% water use cut

American Canyon is requiring residents and businesses to up their water conservation efforts from 10% to 20%, though it's not yet ready to impose penalties.

“There is really a call to action tonight. We’re really hoping our customers can buy into the program and help us achieve our goal,” City Manager Jason Holley told the City Council on Tuesday.

While all five Napa County cities are taking water conservation measures, each is in a different situation when it comes to water sources. The south county city of American Canyon has no local reservoir and relies on State Water Project supplies that have seen a drastic cutback.

American Canyon residents should reduce turf irrigation. Businesses should eliminate turf irrigation that uses drinking water, a city report said. Some watering is done with recycled water.

Watering yards or washing vehicles and equipment between noon and 6 p.m. is prohibited. So is filling a new swimming pool, spa or pond, washing sidewalks and driveways and irrigating in such a way that water runs down the gutter.

American Canyon will delay imposing punitive measures such as fines and surcharges to enforce the required 20% cut. The city believes it can work cooperatively with citizens to reduce demand, a city report said.