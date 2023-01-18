American Canyon City Council fracas spurs accusations, apologies

What looked to be a routine American Canyon City Council appointment to a commission turned into a two-meeting saga intertwined with city growth controversies and charges of gender discrimination.

It ended Tuesday with the council reappointing Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous to the Local Agency Formation Commission of Napa County. But there were bruised feelings stemming from the first session on Dec. 20.

Aboudamous' complaint wasn't so much with what council members said that night, but with what they didn't say after audience suggestions that Aboudamous might have too much on her plate already as a mother.

“I’m upset. I'm offended,” Aboudamous said. “I appreciate the apologies…But what happened on the 20th was not OK, and we do need to do better.”

Mayor Leon Garcia said he wants the council and city staff to take gender equity training, responding to a request made by Aboudamous.

“I would like to say again personally, I am sorry for the hurt,” Garcia told Aboudamous, who is the only woman on the five-person city council.

The saga began when the city council last month considered appointments to various committees and commissions. Aboudamous expected to be reappointed to LAFCO, given reappointments are usually routine, but Councilmember David Oro said he wanted the position.

LAFCO has elected representatives from Napa County and its cities, as well as public members. Among other tasks, it approves or rejects annexations into cities, which will be an issue as American Canyon continues to grow.

“I’ve only been in this position for a year,” Aboudamous said. “I just went to my first LAFCO conference. I’m barely learning LAFCO law. I don’t want to give it up yet.”

Councilmember Mark Joseph called her request "reasonable," but no one else rushed to either reappoint Aboudamous or say she had done anything wrong during her LAFCO tenure.

Councilmember Pierre Washington said he wasn’t prepared for this “awkward moment” and asked to delay the vote until a future meeting, so he could gather more information.

“I just don’t understand what’s happening at this point,” Aboudamous said. “We’ve traditionally allowed the incumbent to decide whether they wanted to stay on the board or not…This is blindsiding me.”

Two residents — both women— during public comments suggested that Aboudamous might be overwhelmed by her home life and might not want to continue with LAFCO. One noted Aboudamous has a baby.

Those sentiments echoed part of a city staff report to the council that didn’t apply to Aboudamous in particular. The report said councilmembers who are retired or without child-rearing commitments might have more time for commissions than those who are employed fulltime or who have children at home.

Aboudamous said thanks, but that she can manage her time and has never missed a LAFCO meeting. She also saw a different motivation for wanting to take her off LAFCO.

“This awkwardness is clearly related to Measure J,” she said. “I was not in favor of Measure J and now the proponents are trying to have me taken out of LAFCO and put in someone who was an advocate of Measure J.”

Measure J would have added 157 acres of farmland near the wetlands to the city’s growth boundaries for future industrial development, though the land would still need to be annexed. Voters in November rejected it.

David Gilbreth, a manager with landowners Green Island Vineyards LLC, sat in the front row during the Dec. 20 LAFCO appointment discussion, but didn’t speak during public comments.

Various people have since spoken out about the December session, both on the Measure J issue and the suggestion that Aboudamous as a mother might not have time to be on LAFCO.

“Gender bias has no place in American Canyon and especially at a city council meeting,” resident Tammy Wong told the council on Tuesday.

The apologies came quickly.

“It is clear my remarks in the staff report from Dec. 20 struck a chord and it was not my intention…I apologize for the angst it caused many of you,” City Manager Jason Holley said.

Washington said the only reason he wanted to pause the LAFCO appointment on Dec. 20 was to gather information, being the newest person on the city council.

“I want to personally apologize to you, Mariam,” he said. “Not only are you my colleague, you’re my friend. By no means should any woman have to feel the way you felt.”

Oro said his desire to be on LAFCO is not about Aboudamous’ work-life balance.

“Frankly that evening, I was shocked and stunned…Tonight I apologize for not nipping it in the bud and getting it to this point,” he said.

Critics said council members should have spoken out on Dec. 20.

“I personally take this seriously, the passive and direct accusations of the community,” Oro said.

He then withdrew his bid for LAFCO and nominated Aboudamous for reappointment. The vote to reappoint was unanimous.

Aboudamous accepted the apologies.

“But I also think the loneliness I felt that night, I shouldn’t have felt,” she said. “It should not have come to this ‘unnecessary stir’ for my colleagues to realize that discrimination did occur that night, and nobody stood up.”

