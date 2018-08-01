AMERICAN CANYON --Ethel Hearty enjoyed two birthday celebrations in July — one on her actual birthday, and another Tuesday night when the American Canyon City Council honored her turning 100 years old.
Hearty, who turned 100 on July 21, received an official proclamation from the city where she has lived in for 50 years.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” said Hearty outside the council chambers where a cake and balloons awaited her. “When you get close to a hundred, you think, ‘Am I going to make it or what?’”
“It’s been nice to be in American Canyon,” she added, “and have a town of your own instead of having to depend on Vallejo or Napa.”
Hearty moved to American Canyon in the late 1960s, long before it officially became a city in 1992. She volunteered during the campaign for incorporation, according to her son, Michael Hearty, who was with her Tuesday night.
The proclamation congratulating her on reaching the century mark noted that Hearty has many fond memories from the half century she’s spent in American Canyon, including the barns on Mini Ranch, Palby’s Restaurant, Lena’s Place, the drive-in off Fairgrounds Drive and much more.
“Ethel loves life in American Canyon,” the proclamation reads, “and is grateful for the weather, the soil, having a swing set for her grandkids in the backyard, and is especially thankful for the WalMart Super Center!”
Hearty was born in Lewiston, Utah, on July 21, 1918.
She moved to American Canyon in 1968 with her husband Larney Hearty, who worked as a civilian mechanical engineer in the Nuclear Power Group at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. They settled in the Napa Square Phase II Subdivision with their two sons, Mike and Rand, according to the proclamation.