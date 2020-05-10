American Canyon confronts budget woes, COVID-19 related and otherwise

American Canyon took a multi-year approach when tackling budget woes during the Great Recession. The council could choose the same route again, combining some use of reserves with budget reductions while awaiting a better economy.

“We don’t have to resolve all of it in one shot,” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

City Councilman Mark Joseph said the council should be more worried about the structural deficit than temporary COVID-19 losses. Among other things, he wants the city to be more aggressive about economic development to generate new revenues.

“We need to make the (Highway)29 corridor come alive,” he said. “There are certain capital investments we may have to do to make that happen.”

Vice Mayor David Oro mentioned the possibility that Congress will help cities financially amid the COVID-19 crisis. Holley said the House of Representatives has been supportive, but the Senate less so.

“We think that would be too optimistic to build into the budget,” Holley said.

City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous wondered about the projected $510,944 sales tax drop in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 situation. Many businesses remain open and stores have long lines to get in, she said.