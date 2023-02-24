A Chicken Guy fast food restaurant operator wants to come to American Canyon, though this fowl endeavor could run afoul of climate change concerns.

The restaurant proposal includes both indoor dining and a drive-thru. Some county residents say idling autos at the drive-thru would add to greenhouse gas emissions.

“I’m concerned if new drive-thrus continue to be developed, we adults will be sending the message to our youth that we value convenience today over their chance for a livable future tomorrow,” county resident Lori Stelling said.

On Thursday, the American Canyon Planning Commission continued its Chicken Guy hearing. That delay came at the request of the property owner, who wanted more time to look at staff-recommended conditions of approval.

City staff recommended approving Chicken Guy with the drive-thru. It also called for conditions ranging from burying utility line to showing the drive-thru vehicle pathway is safe.

Chandi Hospitality Group is seeking a use permit for a Chicken Guy to be built at 200 American Canyon Road. This shopping center already hosts a Walgreens pharmacy and a 7-Eleven store.

Chicken Guy is a chicken sandwich chain co-founded by the celebrity chef Guy Fieri of television fame and Planet Hollywood restaurateur Robert Earl. Chandi says it has rights to open Chicken Guy restaurants in nine Northern California counties.

But proposed chicken fast food restaurants with drive-thrus have faced a tough road in Napa County of late.

The city of Napa in 2021 rejected a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The reason was that restaurant planners wanted a drive-thru, but a majority of the City Council didn’t want idling autos spouting greenhouse gas emissions.

Napa Climate NOW! made a similar argument to the American Canyon Planning Commission over a Chicken Guy drive-thru.

Bayard Fox of the group noted American Canyon last year set the goal of reaching net zero climate pollution by 2030. He cited a restaurant industry publication as saying the average drive-thru wait time at leading fast food chains is more than five minutes per vehicle.

“The pandemic has revealed the solution: expand curbside and walk-up service,” Fox wrote to the city.

County resident Yvonne Baginski told commissioners that idling cars damage air quality, causing not only such problems as climate change, but such health woes as asthma.

“We don’t have to pick on Chicken Guy to do what’s best for us all,” Baginski said. “Chicken Guy can open their indoor space and still have a very successful business.”

American Canyon resident Tammy Wong also made the point about air quality.

“Who lives here, who suffers through that?” Wong said. “We do. The residents.”

Later in the meeting, after the Chicken Guy item had already been postponed by the commission, Commissioner Andrew Goff took up the topic of not allowing new drive-thrus.

“I would like to see the city take some action on that, sort of a moratorium, similar to what we do for gas stations," Goff said.

In fact, he said, he'd like to see a citywide policy that prohibits people from just letting cars sit and idle.

In November, the owner of the proposed Chicken Guy site made the argument to the city that a restaurant can be developed there without obtaining a new Planning Commission-approved use permit. The reasoning was that the city in May 2008 approved the shopping center as a phased project.

But American Canyon responded that the original project approvals have expired unless already used.

