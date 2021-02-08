American Canyon considers temporary moratorium on new gas stations

Listening to all of this was Tom Robinson, the CEO of Rotten Robbie. He wants to bring a fueling station with gas pumps, convenience store, charging stations and a car wash to the northwest corner of Highway 29 and Donaldson Way.

"It will be big and attractive," he said.

Robinson said American Canyon doesn’t have to worry about oversaturating its market for fueling stations, not with the local traffic and the pass-through traffic on Highway 29.

“The reality is, in our business, we all want the corners,” Robinson said. “We primarily want the corners with stop lights, because you’ve got to have ingress and egress.”

He urged the city not to micromanage development, but to have high standards for what is developed. He's confident Rotten Robbie can meet high standards, Robinson said.

“I don’t think you want to be anti-a-company-like-us,” Robinson said. “I think we do a good job day-in and day-out.”

But Joseph has a different vision for the corner of Donaldson Way that Rotten Robbie is eyeing. He doesn’t want to see a gas station there, but rather a village of mom-and-pop home improvement stores.