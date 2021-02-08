American Canyon considers temporary moratorium on new gas stations

American Canyon is weighing whether its push to create a more appealing Highway 29 gateway to Napa County wine country might someday be marred by too many gas stations.
The City Council is asking staff to bring back a proposed, 45-day moratorium on new gas stations. That would buy time to consider possible actions.
Chevron, Union 76 (formerly ARCO) and Safeway Gas are already along the highway that amounts to American Canyon’s Main Street, USA. A Circle K station was approved last year. Rotten Robbie and 7-Eleven have submitted proposals.
Gas stations and fast food restaurants bring in sales tax dollars. It’s a choice between making some easy money and making a greater community, City Councilmember Mark Joseph said last week.
“Because we’re part of the Napa Valley, we have the potential to be more than a string of gas stations and fast food stations,” he said.
City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous said she wants the City Council to discuss having no new gas stations. She was disappointed the Planning Commission approved the Circle K station last October.
“We’re trying to beautify American Canyon. We’re trying to put American Canyon on the map … we want to be more than a drive-through,” she said.
City Councilmember David Oro said he’s not necessarily opposed to having another gas station. But having six in the city seems excessive, he added.
Listening to all of this was Tom Robinson, the CEO of Rotten Robbie. He wants to bring a fueling station with gas pumps, convenience store, charging stations and a car wash to the northwest corner of Highway 29 and Donaldson Way.
"It will be big and attractive," he said.
Robinson said American Canyon doesn’t have to worry about oversaturating its market for fueling stations, not with the local traffic and the pass-through traffic on Highway 29.
“The reality is, in our business, we all want the corners,” Robinson said. “We primarily want the corners with stop lights, because you’ve got to have ingress and egress.”
He urged the city not to micromanage development, but to have high standards for what is developed. He's confident Rotten Robbie can meet high standards, Robinson said.
“I don’t think you want to be anti-a-company-like-us,” Robinson said. “I think we do a good job day-in and day-out.”
But Joseph has a different vision for the corner of Donaldson Way that Rotten Robbie is eyeing. He doesn’t want to see a gas station there, but rather a village of mom-and-pop home improvement stores.
Mayor Leon Garcia had concerns about having a high traffic generator such as a gas station at this location. He noted this is a Safe Routes to School route between the east and west sides of the city.
The 7-Eleven already exists as a store-only on American Canyon Road about a block east of Highway 29. While the company wants to add gasoline pumps, Oro said he would rather see a small retail village there.
Several public comment speakers expressed concern about climate change and urged the council to limit new gas stations. American Canyon High School junior Emily Bit and Napa High School junior Alisa Karesh spoke on behalf of Schools for Climate Action.
Bit and Karesh raised questions about the present emphasis on gas-powered vehicles. Karesh mentioned the goal of having net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2030 — no more greenhouse gases are produced than are removed.
“By the time we’ll be college graduates and by the time we’ll be old enough to fill your positions, it will be too late,” Karesh told council members.
Council members also discussed how today’s gas stations in 10 to 15 years might be less in demand with a move to electric cars, leaving hard-to-recycle sites. Councilmember Pierre Washington said one former station site in the city remains empty because of spillage and environmental issues.
“I think we need to be making decisions based on what the youths will have handed over to them,” Washington said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom last year issued an executive order saying all new cars and trucks sold in California by 2035 must be zero-emission vehicles. Californians could still own gasoline-powered vehicles or sell them used.
"2035 is a ways off and things don't always go as planned and even in 2035 you're going to have a whole fleet of internal-combustion engines," Robinson said.
Highway 29 in American Canyon is also called Broadway and the city in 2019 passed its Broadway District Specific Plan. That plan doesn’t call for more gas stations but allows them in certain locations with use permits.
The city in the coming months could decide how gas stations fit in with the plan. On Feb. 16, the City Council will hold a public hearing on imposing the 45-day temporary moratorium on new fueling stations in all zoning districts.
