American Canyon Council candidates focus on the big issues: traffic and housing

American Canyon has a state highway running through it. It's part of the Bay Area where housing prices are sky high.
And so it follows that candidates for American City Council would focus on ideas for tackling Highway 29 traffic problems and boosting affordable housing at during a candidates’ forum
This south county city of about 20,000 residents has two City Council seats on the Nov. 3 ballot. Four of five candidates participated Thursday in a Zoom forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Napa County.
Also on the ballot is the mayor’s race, which was the topic of a separate candidates’ forum.
Participating in the City Council forum were incumbent City Council member Mariam Aboudamous, Eric Altman, Jason Kishineff and Pierre Washington. Joey Palma did not participate.
Traffic is a perennial American Canyon topic. The city is divided by Highway 29, which serves as a kind of Main Street for the city and is jammed during rush hours. Highway 29 is also a major link between Napa Valley and the Bay Area.
Aboudamos said the city needs to change the way it thinks about land use. She wants higher density housing in the urban core so people can reach destinations without a car. She wants better public transit.
“I keep saying it’s about having jobs here, so people can live where they work and getting off the road,” Kishineff said.
Washington, like other candidates, mentioned city plans for roads parallel to Highway 29. The city needs to make sure when developers come in, they help pay for the new infrastructure, he said.
Altman said simply waiting for Caltrans to improve Highway 29 won’t work because Caltrans prioritizes other corridors in the state. American Canyon should work with the hospitality industry and others to show the state that traffic tie-ups are costing tax revenues.
“We have to come up with alternative ways to get attention,” he said.
Candidates were asked if the city has a good mix of housing types.
Altman said the city needs entry housing for younger people and smaller, exit housing for empty-nesters. He proposed that the city work to expand its boundaries to create more room for housing.
Kishineff repeated that the focus needs to be on jobs. Building more housing without providing more jobs means more traffic. However, he said, the city does need more low-income housing.
Washington put the focus on affordable housing. He has children who would love to live in American Canyon, but cannot afford to do so, he said.
Aboudamous wants to see smaller housing that would be more affordable, such as town houses and condominiums. The planned Watson Ranch development with 1,253 new homes will bring more housing diversification, she said.
“Requiring our developers to diversify what they build is what it’s going to take, I believe,” she said.
Kishineff said he wants to represent the city’s lower-income communities and sections of town that have maybe been overlooked. He has advocated for social justice and environmental issues, he said.
Altman said his financial background will help as the city faces pandemic-related budget challenges. Also, he has been on the city Planning Commission for 10 years and been involved with the majority of major projects, he said.
Washington joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served active duty for 11 years, then worked for the Contra Costa Sheriff’s and Richmond Police Department. He said his background will bring a different perspective.
Aboudamous, an attorney and one-term city councilmember, said she has lived in American Canyon since two years of age. Her top issues are traffic, housing, economic development and public health.
Although he didn’t participate in the forum, Palma submitted a statement. The immigrant from the Philippines said he is a pastor, community worker and business leader. He wants to set an identity for American Canyon as a world-class destination.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
