American Canyon Council candidates focus on the big issues: traffic and housing

Washington, like other candidates, mentioned city plans for roads parallel to Highway 29. The city needs to make sure when developers come in, they help pay for the new infrastructure, he said.

Altman said simply waiting for Caltrans to improve Highway 29 won’t work because Caltrans prioritizes other corridors in the state. American Canyon should work with the hospitality industry and others to show the state that traffic tie-ups are costing tax revenues.

“We have to come up with alternative ways to get attention,” he said.

Candidates were asked if the city has a good mix of housing types.

Altman said the city needs entry housing for younger people and smaller, exit housing for empty-nesters. He proposed that the city work to expand its boundaries to create more room for housing.

Kishineff repeated that the focus needs to be on jobs. Building more housing without providing more jobs means more traffic. However, he said, the city does need more low-income housing.

Washington put the focus on affordable housing. He has children who would love to live in American Canyon, but cannot afford to do so, he said.