American Canyon crash closes down Highway 29

Southbound Highway 29 was closed for about 20 minutes before dawn Tuesday when the driver of a southbound minivan fell asleep and rear-ended a car that was stopped for a red light at Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon Police reported.
Both vehicles suffered major damage, but the drivers sustained minor injuries, police said.
The southbound lanes were reopened before 7 a.m.
Christian Curtis, former longtime bartender at the Calistoga Inn, passed away at age 46 from complications of COVID-19.
Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates declined to purchase fruit that had already been contracted for, the lawsuit alleges, resulting in a loss of $4…
The 19th-century Yount mansion in Napa is a few months away from becoming a group home, despite the fears of some nearby residents.
Kristin Smart was the daughter of Napa's Vintage High principal Stan Smart. Although Kristin never lived in Napa, the disappearance generated …
At least a third of Brookdale Napa's 75 residents have tested positive for the virus, internal emails show. The outbreak is one of 13 active a…
Sylvia Moir will become interim chief of Napa Police pending an approval vote by the City Council.
Experts say the spike is the result of a pandemic economy and far from normal. In the meantime, skyrocketing home values could displace renters.
A 65-year-old man alleges two female Napa State workers sexually abused him and a doctor sterilized him more than half a century ago.
First American Title had sued Placer Title Company for unfair competitive practices and breach of fiduciary responsibilities.
A deteriorating two-story concrete building in remote south Napa County wetlands once relayed news from Asia to the rest of the United States …