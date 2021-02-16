 Skip to main content
American Canyon crash closes down Highway 29

  Updated
Southbound Highway 29 was closed for about 20 minutes before dawn Tuesday when the driver of a southbound minivan fell asleep and rear-ended a car that was stopped for a red light at Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon Police reported.

Both vehicles suffered major damage, but the drivers sustained minor injuries, police said.

The southbound lanes were reopened before 7 a.m.

