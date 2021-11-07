 Skip to main content
American Canyon crash slows traffic on Highway 29

Northbound traffic on Highway 29 in American Canyon was slowed for nearly a full day after a van struck a utility pole Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The crash occurred at 1:11 p.m. at the highway’s intersection with Poco Way, according to Sgt. Nicol Dudley. The resulting loss of power and traffic signals at the crossing initially led to significant traffic delays due to the closure of both northbound lanes on Highway 29, although one lane was reopened later in the day, she said.

A Nixle alert issued by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office after the crash instructed drivers to avoid northbound Highway 29 between Donaldson Way and Rio del Mar in American Canyon.

The driver and two juveniles who were in the van were not injured, according to police.

Highway 29’s northbound lanes were expected to fully reopen at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

