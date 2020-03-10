American Canyon crime saw slight 2019 uptick, but no murders

“People can have cocaine, heroin or meth and they get a ticket,” Ortiz said. “Whereas, before Prop 47 specifically, they would actually get a trip to the jail to at least try to push them into some counseling or some rehabilitation.”

An officer at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 24 stopped a man walking down a residential street near Gadwall Park. The downtown Fairfield resident on probation for burglary had a bag of methamphetamine in his pocket. He received a ticket and went on his way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We didn’t get any burglaries that night in that neighborhood,” Ortiz said. “But those are the type of crimes where it would have resulted in a trip to jail, historically or in the past.”

Councilmember David Oro said he hoped the man got the message not to return. He said the city wants a reputation that criminals know they shouldn’t come to American Canyon.

Councilmember Kenneth Leary asked what citizens can do to discourage crime. Ortiz urged residents to call police if they see anything suspicious.

Ortiz said 62 residents have joined the Police Department’s home video surveillance camera registry. The database lets police know what addresses have cameras. Police might contact the homeowner if a crime takes place in that area.