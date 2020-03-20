American Canyon deals with coronavirus threat; Rep. Thompson promises more aid

AMERICAN CANYON -- American Canyon Councilman Mark Joseph has been putting out a semi-regular newsletter for about a decade. Last week's was the first time there were no upcoming events to announce -- all of them had fallen victim to coronavirus prevention protocols.

“At first I tried to remember all the specific events that had been cancelled, and then I realized they had all been cancelled or rescheduled,” he said. “Basically, anything you thought was going to happen was cancelled.”

Joseph said he’s been sheltering at home.

“In the beginning it’s fun,” he said. “March was going to be a busy month for me, and now it’s not. In about two weeks I’ll probably be through everything I’ve been trying to catch up on.”

Also spending most of her time at home in recent days, American Canyon’s First Lady Eva Garcia, who said her husband, Mayor Leon Garcia, was at the Yountville Veterans home on Thursday, meeting with the mayor of that town to discuss strategies. She had visited her real estate office a couple of times, and even there, precautions are taken.