American Canyon decides food truck won't blight Highway 29

On second thought, American Canyon has decided a taco truck can fit in with its Highway 29 main drag after all.
There was no food fight before the City Council last week. The council unanimously overturned a Planning Commission ruling and allowed Tacos Baja Cali to have a food truck on private land just south of City Hall.
“We have a member of the community who is investing in the community who wants to go at it with their food and their product,” City Councilmember David Oro said. “Let’s give them a chance.”
Vanessa Lara applied to park her food truck on leased land that’s near Larry’s Custom Truck Toppers, Miguel’s consignment store, Hurst Firewood and seasonal businesses such as pumpkin sales. At the end of each day, it would move offsite.
“My business is always out of the city, and me being a resident of American Canyon, I wanted to do business here in American Canyon,” Lara told the council.
The Planning commission, however, decided in May that a food truck didn’t fit the city’s vision for this stretch of Highway 29, which is also called Broadway.
Highway 29 in American Canyon is a mix of new shopping centers, decades-old buildings, and vacant lots. The city’s Broadway District Specific Plan seeks to beautify the corridor with landscaping, trees and architecture and create a “village” environment.
By a 4-1 vote, the commission on May 27 decided that the Tacos Baja Cali food truck wouldn’t accomplish these objectives.
“The truck has interesting graphics on the exterior, but lacks architectural character,” the Planning Commission resolution said at one point.
The American Canyon Chamber of Commerce had another objection. It wrote to the city that a food truck along Highway 29 would take business away from the 18 restaurants in the area that are never full.
Food trucks should locate in the nearby Green Island industrial area where workers have no place to buy lunch, the chamber wrote.
But the City Council disagreed food trucks should be banned from Broadway.
“We’re talking about supporting small businesses,” Councilmember Pierre Washington said. “We’re talking about supporting minorities and their businesses as well and women-own businesses. Where do you start? You start with the first one.”
Several City Council members wanted more than one food truck. They said they’d like to see a food truck roundup, with several in one location.
Mayor Leon Garcia said the property where Tacos Baja Cali is to park will probably someday be sold for development. Until then, allowing the food truck means there’s something useful for a local business owner.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.