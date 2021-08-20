American Canyon decides food truck won't blight Highway 29

On second thought, American Canyon has decided a taco truck can fit in with its Highway 29 main drag after all.

There was no food fight before the City Council last week. The council unanimously overturned a Planning Commission ruling and allowed Tacos Baja Cali to have a food truck on private land just south of City Hall.

“We have a member of the community who is investing in the community who wants to go at it with their food and their product,” City Councilmember David Oro said. “Let’s give them a chance.”

Vanessa Lara applied to park her food truck on leased land that’s near Larry’s Custom Truck Toppers, Miguel’s consignment store, Hurst Firewood and seasonal businesses such as pumpkin sales. At the end of each day, it would move offsite.

“My business is always out of the city, and me being a resident of American Canyon, I wanted to do business here in American Canyon,” Lara told the council.

The Planning commission, however, decided in May that a food truck didn’t fit the city’s vision for this stretch of Highway 29, which is also called Broadway.