American Canyon declares curfew starting 8 p.m. Tuesday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

American Canyon and Napa County announced the county's first overnight curfew would begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday for areas south of the city of Napa, in response to looting and rioting that has broken out in several Bay Area cities – and as close as Vallejo and Fairfield – in the wake of the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis last week.

The curfew in American Canyon will run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday, according to Henry Wofford, spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The City Council was slated to ratify the order Tuesday at its regularly scheduled meeting, which was to start at 6:30 p.m.

A county curfew will be in force from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. into Thursday for unincorporated areas starting at Highway 29's intersection with Jameson Canyon Road (Highway 12) and south, east and west to the county limits. Other portions of the county from the city of Napa northward are not subject to curfew now, Napa County's Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert.

“The purpose of the curfew, which is similar to neighboring cities, is to protect our residents and businesses, particularly from out-of-the-area opportunistic looters,” American Canyon said in a statement announcing the order. “American Canyon Police and Napa (County) Sheriff's Office resources will increase staffing levels to help ensure public safety.”