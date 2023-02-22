American Canyon delayed ruling on a massive, proposed warehouse complex — up to 2.4 million square feet of space — after Vallejo raised concerns about providing water for the project.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Vallejo's 11th-hour comments prompted the American Canyon City Council on Tuesday to continue the Giovannoni Logistics Center hearing to March 21. Other parties expressed other concerns involving such matters as Swainson's hawks, wetlands and traffic.

American Canyon last year sued Vallejo after Vallejo talked of reducing water it delivers to American Canyon under a 1996 agreement. Vallejo cited state curtailments related to drought.

Vallejo Chief Assistant City Attorney Randy Risner brought up the issue at Tuesday's meeting during public comments. He pointed out the Giovannoni environmental impact report makes assumptions about Vallejo water availability.

“That case has yet to be decided,” Risner told the council. “Which means at this point in time, it is unreasonable to rely upon the American Canyon interpretation of the 1996 agreement for the project.”

American Canyon City Attorney William Ross then recommended the continuance. The project applicant, Sacramento-based Buzz Oates, agreed.

Giovannoni Logistics Center would be built in two phases on 208 acres north of Green Island Road. Giant warehouses are common in this industrial area, though the ones proposed would be among the largest.

Joe Livaich of Buzz Oates said the center will be a $400 million investment that will create up to 2,000 jobs when completed. It will generate up to $1 million annually in taxes for American Canyon and pay the city $25 million in impact fees.

Jeff Leonhardt of RMW Architecture & Interiors described a vision for the first-phase buildings that would go beyond huge concrete boxes.

“There’s a lot of glass,” he said. “There’s this ribbon approach that sort of dispels some of normal notions about tilt-up construction. They’re highly articulated buildings.”

City Council members heard a number of viewpoints, both in writing and in person during public comments.

The nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity in a letter mentioned the “possibility the Center will be required to pursue legal remedies” if the city approves the project as proposed. It previously sued Napa County over the controversial Walt Ranch vineyard proposal.

One dispute is over the extent of seasonal wetlands on the property. The environmental impact report said 12 acres with about 4 acres to be paved, but the Center for Biological Diversity said there may be more.

“The project, with its construction, buildings, roads and associated activity, will permanently alter the form and function of these sensitive habitats,” attorney Frances Tinney of the center wrote to the city.

She said a creek on the property likely serves as an important movement corridor for species ranging from mountain lions to bobcats, deer, California red-legged frogs and western pond turtles.

FirstCarbon Solutions, author of the project environmental impact report, responded.

The property will have a 45-acre open space/wetlands preserve to protect the most biologically sensitive areas. California red-legged frogs and western pond turtle don’t live at the site, FirstCarbon wrote.

“The project site is surrounded on four sides by urban development and infrastructure and thus traffic, lighting and noise are currently present,” it said.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife is concerned about losing 155 acres of Swainson’s hawk foraging habitat to the project. Swainson’s hawk is listed as “threatened” under the state Endangered Species Act.

Grant Gruber of FirstCarbon said Swaison’s hawk foraging habitat is “ubiquitous” and that “there are plenty of places this species can forage.”

Valerie Zizak-Morais, CEO of the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce, was among those who pointed out that the land has long been zoned industrial.

“We are thankful to have a project like the Giovannoni project,” she said. “These people are following everything the city is asking. They are bringing resources to our community.”

The group Napa/Solano Residents for Responsible Development criticized the project environmental impact report on a number of points. For example, Ken Miller said the 2,000 jobs the project is to create will likely be filled by people driving in from the Central Valley, affecting air quality.

“I don’t want you to cancel the project, but continue the (environmental) process and let’s get good answers,” he said.

The law firm Adams Broadwell Joseph & Cardozo represents the group. A letter from the firm said the group is an unincorporated association of individuals and labor organizations, such as local members of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 343 and Sheet Metal Workers Local 104.

City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous asked Buzz Oates representatives if the project will use union labor.

“We evaluate each subcontractor based on the particular site and the qualifications of that individual subcontractor,” Livaich said. “So to answer your question, yes, we work with union subcontractors. We also work with nonunion subcontractors.”

William Kampton explained how the late Albert Giovannoni owned the land. Before Giovannoni died, he deeded the property to a foundation he started to fund youth education, Right from the Start.

Buzz Oates was willing to do a land lease for 65 years with three 10-year options, Kampton said.

“We're excited for this opportunity, because we can give that money away for this long,” he said. “When this project passes and they start constructing, it will be more money for us to give away.”

Council members heard all of this and more over more than an hour and a half. The council the closed the public hearing and will discuss the matter further next month.

“At some point there’s closure here and we move on and make a decision,” Mayor Leon Garcia said. “I think we’re approaching that this evening, from what I’m hearing.”

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, February 19, 2023