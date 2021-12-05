American Canyon embraces Christmas cheer with Magic of the Season festival

AMERICAN CANYON — Napa County’s season of holiday celebration continued Saturday night with the Magic of the Season festival.
More than 2,200 attended the city’s Christmastime gathering, which began with a parade to Shenandoah Park. Leading the audience on a 10-second countdown, Mayor Leon Garcia – accompanied by Santa Claus – flipped the switch on an illuminated Christmas tree at the park to the thump of confetti cannons firing a multicolored “snow” onto cheering spectators.
This year’s festival featured a holiday marketplace offering holiday-themed arts, crafts and snacks, as well as a carnival speed slide and a nighttime screening of the movie “Shrek the Halls.”
Families also queued up outside the park to give their children a few moments and snapshots with Saint Nick, who held court on a sleigh adorned with reindeer-patterned light displays. (Two live reindeer also were displayed Saturday but were moved to a park lawn, according to Alana Behn, city recreation supervisor.)
Glowing holiday lights, high-energy carols blaring from gaily decorated floats, and a visit from Santa Claus are annual sights that had gone m…
Following the cancellations of public Christmastime festivals in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, American Canyon this year staged Magic of the Season as a combination of its tree lighting ceremony, which the city has held for about two decades, and the annual Snow Day celebration it created in 2015.
Magic of the Season is the latest in a series of local Yuletide gatherings to return to the Napa Valley this year, following the Yountville tree lighting, Napa’s tree ceremony and parade, and the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade.
