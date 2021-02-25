American Canyon expecting building boom this year

Holley expects work to be done on renovating Green Island Road, a major entrance to the city industrial area and currently a rough ride. He expects renovations on James Road in a residential area.

The city could plan a "Westside connector" alignment. The link will run between the industrial area and heart of the city, a trip that can now be made only on Highway 29. But some residents are concerned a connector could send traffic into their neighborhoods.

Participants in the state of the city address answered questions that residents submitted ahead of time and Holley read. County Supervisor Belia Ramos fielded one about the poor condition of American Canyon Road beyond city limits approaching Interstate 80.

“As a cyclist who actually takes that road up over into Hiddenbrooke, I can certainly appreciate the concerns about that road,” Ramos said.

Catching up on deferred rural road maintenance will take time. The county uses a pavement rating scale to decide which roads to do first. American Canyon Road is to be renovated in 2023-24, though a patch job could take place in late March or early April, she said.

A questioner asked what residents can do to present ideas for businesses they'd like to see come to town.