American Canyon expects Watson Ranch growth in 2022

American Canyon expects a burst of construction activity this year at a rate not often seen in slow-growth Napa County.

Napa County’s southern gateway city on Wednesday held its annual "state of the city" event. In a nod to the pandemic, it was held virtually and broadcast on the city YouTube channel rather than held live.

Watson Ranch is to be the biggest, new Napa County community in years. The 300-acre project is to ultimately have about 1,200 homes, a hotel, and a town center with food and events amid the ruins of a cement plant.

Last year saw construction crews reshape the landscape as they installed utilities and created the outlines of roads and lots for development. Developer Terrence McGrath talked about what's next.

Lemos Pointe is to have 186 rental units in eight three-story pods. The developer is making use of modular construction, with units being built in Boise, Idaho, and some already stored at Watson Ranch. McGrath said units are being produced at a rate of one every three hours.

“It’s very, very cutting edge technology,” McGrath said. “It will be the largest affordable project ever built in Napa County.”

Construction should begin in June on 98 two-story, single-family homes averaging 2,200 square feet. Sales could begin in October, with prices in the low $700,000 to mid-$800,000 range, McGrath said.

“I wish the prices could be lower,” he said. “Unfortunately, construction costs, supply chain issues, CPI (consumer price index) — all the things we’re dealing with individually and collectively — have impacted our pricing on those homes.”

Construction should begin in September on another 219 homes in Watson Ranch averaging 1,700 square feet. Sales could begin in early 2023, with prices in the high $600,000s to $700,000s, he said.

Watson Ranch is to have a 200-room hotel on a site that has already seen grading. McGrath said he anticipates construction late this year or in early 2023, with an opening in spring 2024.

Another Watson Ranch project is the Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens. The goal is to turn the century-old ruins of the Standard Portland Cement Co. into a town center and regional draw offering wine, food and music.

The Ruins and Garden could see a “soft opening” toward the end of the year and open in 2023, McGrath said.

On another front, American Canyon expects to finish a final, half-mile section of Devlin Road in its industrial area this spring. The $9.3 million project has implications beyond the city.

Devlin Road has long been envisioned by transportation leaders as a parallel route to Highway 29. The American Canyon segment is the last link needed for the road stretch about 3.5 miles from Green Island Road in American Canyon to Soscol Ferry Road near the Grape Crusher statue.

Presently, if Highway 29 is closed for an accident or other reason just north of American Canyon, the only way to travel between the city and Napa Valley is to detour through Solano County. Devlin Road will provide an in-county alternative.

American Canyon is also working on a $14 million project to renovate about two miles of roads in the Green Island area. This industrial park is home to warehouses and other businesses.

The city will soon advertise for bids to put overhead lines underground. Bids will be sought in 2023 for the road work, Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies said.

The state of the city address also focused on various smaller projects. They ranged from filling in Eucalyptus Drive sidewalk gaps to replacing playground equipment to street repaving projects.

Go to https://www.cityofamericancanyon.org/ to see a video of the 53-minute state-of-the-city event.

“2022 is shaping up to be a great year for us in American Canyon,” City Manager Jason Holley said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

