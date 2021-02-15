American Canyon explores proposed homes on landmark hill

In addition, parts of Oat Hill targeted for homes have scattered debris and materials. Building the homes would enhance rather than degrade the site, it said.

Make certain lighting is directed to the site and away from other properties and the visual impacts are "less than significant," the report concluded.

Traffic has long been an issue on nearby Highway 29. The proposed Oat Hill development would generate an estimated 660 vehicle trips daily, of which 77 would come during evening rush hour, the study said.

A sidewalk or pedestrian path should connect the homes and an existing Napa Junction Road sidewalk. Housing units should have space for bicycle storage. Such steps as helping with carpooling and ridesharing should be taken, the study said.

Mitigations will make the potential transportation impacts “less than significant,” the study concluded.

Another potential issue is that Napa County Airport is 1.75 miles away. Part of the proposed project is within Zone D of the Napa County Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan, which puts it off-limits to housing.

The county’s Airport Land Use Commission in December 2019 expressed concern about an earlier version of the proposed Oat Hill housing project.