American Canyon eyes wetlands hiking area improvements

American Canyon is making plans to improve the adjacent south Napa County wetlands that provide a popular destination for hiking, biking, birdwatching and fishing.

The city has a $450,000 grant from the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority to do studies. It is focusing on the area near Wetlands Edge Road, where wetlands, mudflats and water extend to a distant view of Mount Tamalpais.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Restoring and improving wetlands and creating a kayak launch are all being studied. An Oct. 25 Zoom meeting on the fledgling wetlands plan provided details.

City Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies called this “a beautiful area. We already have trails here…it’s already an active recreation area, but there’s still more work to do.”

Napa County taxpayers have a stake in the undertaking. In 2016, voters in nine Bay Area counties passed Measure AA, a region-wide parcel tax for wetlands restoration.

Homeowners can look at their property tax bills and see a $12 tax going to the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority. That’s the Measure AA charge.

Measure AA received 70% of the vote in the Bay Area, topping the two thirds — or 66.6% — threshold needed to pass. It received only about 57% of the vote in Napa County, but since it was a regionwide vote, Napa County is included in the tax.

People reach the American Canyon wetlands by going to a parking lot at the end of Eucalyptus Drive. There they can take miles of trails. American Canyon wants to improve the area and make it even more of a regional destination.

“This is a big venture for the city,” Smithies said.

One focus is near North Slough, where an extension of Eucalyptus Drive that is now a hiking trail is near the old, inactive American Canyon landfill.

A decades-old, undersized culvert goes under the paved trail. That impedes the natural flow of water and the movement of fish and mammals, said ESA consultants and city officials.

Plus, a Labrador drowned at the culvert in 2016 after being pulled down by tidal suction. Other dogs have reportedly come near to drowning there.

American Canyon will study having the trail pass over the slough on a bridge or creating a better culvert system. Michelle Orr of ESA consultants said better tidal flow would lead to more marsh vegetation and better water quality in a pond to the north.

The city’s corporation yard is located about a mile away along Wetlands Edge Road. It has an emergency wastewater overflow pond. The project will include studying whether the pond can be abandoned and restored as wetlands.

Meanwhile, the city and nonprofit American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation are exploring how to turn the 2-acre corporation yard into the Wetlands Ecology Center. This would be a hoped-for regional hub with exhibits and programs.

“We know this building is sound,” said Janelle Sellick of the foundation. “It’s relatively easy to repurpose. The location is good.”

The city is searching for a kayak launch site and has three possibilities to choose among. They are at North Slough, Glass Beach and the city’s corporation yard.

A listener to the meeting called in and said she tried to launch a kayak from Glass Beach, even without an official launch site there. That involved carrying kayaks for a mile.

“I can tell you, it was rough,” she said. “It was a very, very, long difficult journey.”

The only candidate with a short walk from parking would be the corporation yard.

A final wetlands plan is to be released next spring and a final plan in winter 2023. Then the city could seek further Measure AA grants to try to make the plans a reality.

The San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority is also funding a $4.2 million project at the San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Sonoma and Napa counties. It is funding another $2.6 million project at the refuge.